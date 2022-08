Lake County settles lawsuit over man's jail suicide

HAMMOND — Lake County officials have agreed to settle a lawsuit filed last year in U.S. District Court on behalf of the estate of a man who died by suicide in the Lake County Jail in March 2021.

A court filing Tuesday did not disclose details of the settlement linked to 62-year-old Christopher DeRisi's death, and an attorney for Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. did not return a call seeking comment.

Each of the parties agreed to pay their own costs and attorney's fees, court records showed.

DeRisi, of Lakes of the Four Seasons, was one of three inmates at the Lake County Jail to die by suicide in 2021 and 2022.

The men's deaths were the first suicides at the jail since former Sheriff Rogelio "Roy" Dominguez and other county boards and officials entered into a consent decree with the Department of Justice in December 2010 following a series of inmate suicides, injuries and disease outbreaks.

Federal oversight ended in late 2019.

DeRisi was incarcerated in March 2021 on domestic battery charges and died March 3, 2021, from asphyxia caused by hanging, records showed.

A 23-year-old Crown Point man died in mid-September 2021, also from asphyxia caused by hanging. He had been in the jail for several days on drug-related charges.

A 33-year-old Lake Station man booked in April 13 was found unresponsive about 12:30 a.m. May 6 by a correctional officer conducting a routine check, sheriff's police said. His cause of death was asphyxia by hanging, according to the Lake County coroner's office.

In the lawsuit, DeRisi's family alleged the Lake County Jail has a history of failing to provide adequate medical care to inmates, appropriate training related to suicide prevention and adequate suicide assessments.

Martinez previously told The Times a report by the U.S. Department of Justice showed local jails had a mortality rate in 2019 of 16.7 per 10,000 bookings.

The Lake County Jail completes about 10,000 bookings per year and had recorded two deaths as of June, which was fewer than the national average, he said.

Martinez's opponents in the Democratic primary election in May raised concerns about staffing levels in the jail and the number of wrongful death lawsuits filed against the county.

In addition to the three suicides, two inmates at the jail have died from drug overdoses, one died from COVID-19 complications and one died because of a preexisting heart condition since federal oversight ended, records showed.

On Wednesday, the Lake County Council unanimously approved pay increases for correctional officers at the jail in hopes of filling about 50 vacant positions.

Martinez said correctional officers were earning about $33,000 a year when he first took office, which was below a living wage.

"I placed an emphasis on increasing pay for these officers because of the high level of responsibility required for this position," he said. "We sincerely hope that the higher wages will encourage more individuals to consider joining our team as a Lake County correctional officer."