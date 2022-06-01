Lake County sheriff aids in search for suspect after Chicago officer shot, police say

GARY — Lake County authorities have joined the pursuit for a suspect who shot a Chicago officer on the southwest side of Chicago.

Around 6 p.m. a Lake County Sheriff's Aviation Unit was dispatched to aid police who are pursuing the shooting suspect, said Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr.

A Chicago officer was shot Wednesday afternoon at 64th Street and Paulina Street in West Englewood, according to a report from NBC Chicago.

A fellow officer rushed the injured officer to the University of Chicago. The current condition of the officer is not yet known.

The pursuit is reportedly ongoing.

Check back at nwi.com for updates.

