Lake County Sheriff issues holiday eviction moratorium
Lake County Sheriff issues holiday eviction moratorium

CROWN POINT — As the holidays approach, there will be a pause on evictions to keep residents in their homes.

Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. issued a holiday moratorium, which is effective Dec. 6 through Jan. 10, according to a release from Cmdr. Lessie Smith of the Lake County Sheriff’s Department Civil Division.

During this time, residents cannot be evicted from there homes.

Police said due to the moratorium, all payments for evictions must be in the Civil Division Office no later than 4 p.m. on Dec. 1 and the eviction must already be posted in order for the payment to be accepted.

The last day Lake County Sheriff's officers will assist in evictions will be Dec. 3.

