CROWN POINT — A new second-in-command for Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez was sworn in on Monday, bringing 41 years of law enforcement experience with him.
Vince Balbo, of Valparaiso, is a retired federal agent and former security administrator for the School City of East Chicago.
He began his Lake County law enforcement career in 1979 when he was hired by the sheriff's office to work in the patrol division.
After spending 10 years there conducting patrol, undercover narcotics investigations and other tasks, Balbo was assigned to the Hammond office of the Drug Enforcement Administration as a federal task force officer.
"I am sure his wealth of knowledge and experience will be a great asset to our department," Martinez said Monday during a swearing-in ceremony in the sheriff's training room in Crown Point.
According to Martinez, Balbo joined the DEA in 1989, and for the next decade initiated and developed complex drug investigations with DEA's state and local task forces, targeting drug trafficking organizations that operated across the Northern District of Indiana and the Chicago Metropolitan Area. In 1999, Balbo was promoted to group supervisor, overseeing the investigative activities of various enforcement groups targeting drug trafficking in Chicago and Northwest Indiana, Martinez said.
In 2005, after eight weeks of training with U.S. Special Forces, Balbo was designated as one of five DEA group supervisors to lead teams of special agents deployed to Afghanistan. Those agents trained their Afghan law enforcement counterparts, who were fighting opium trafficking and terrorist activities there.
In 2011, Assistant Special-Agent-in-Charge Balbo was named the chief of the newly formed Chicago Strike Force that targeted violent drug trafficking organizations.
Balbo played a pivotal role in several areas of the DEA, including his position as acting special agent in charge for two years, ending with his retirement from the agency in 2016.
In July of that year, Balbo was hired as the School City of East Chicago's Director of Security and School Safety. In that role, he was responsible for school safety and security operations and programs mandated by the Indiana Department of Education before joining the team at the sheriff's department.
"This is one of the proudest days of my life," Balbo said Monday.
As second-in-command, Balbo will oversee enforcement and administrative operations, including homicides, patrol and other areas, working closely with Martinez to see out his vision for the department, he said.
Balbo takes over for former Police Chief Bill Paterson, who is retiring from the department after 22 years. Paterson said Monday he will continue working with the sheriff's office under contract as an outside consultant handling the department's finances.
Balbo lives in Valparaiso with his wife of 37 years. He has three children and four dogs, he said.
Balbo commended the career professionals Martinez has on staff, saying he plans to rely heavily on them for guidance and for improving relationships with other law enforcement agencies in and around the Region.
"This isn't just about crime in Lake County, Indiana. It's about crime across the borders, the state, as well as counties coming across the entire Northern District of Indiana. It's clearly critical that we have that inner cooperative and collaboration on a daily basis. These gentlemen and ladies in this room have started that, and we intend to move that forward and actually do better with it," he said.