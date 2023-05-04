CROWN POINT — The Lake County Sheriff's Department is getting close to launching a "real-time operations center" focused on identifying and responding to threats and incidents at all public, charter and private schools throughout the county.

County Police Chief Vincent Balbo told the Lake County Council Thursday that construction of the center in the department's former radio room is about 90% complete, with the final technological components due to installed next month.

Once finished, two school safety analysts will spend their days monitoring camera and intelligence systems associated with approximately 150 Lake County school buildings.

They'll also be in a position to remotely access cameras inside local schools in the event of a school shooting or similar incident to better direct first responders to the exact location of the perpetrator or victims.

"It's about a unified command. This isn't just about police. It's about police, it's about fire, EMS, and this is about, frankly, public works coming in and helping us to block streets in the event that some type of disaster takes place. So we're really taking a holistic approach about this thing and involving all these particular agencies," Balbo said.

The chief explained the sheriff's department will not routinely be monitoring cameras inside Lake County schools. He said the analysts only will access school video feeds in the event of a significant public safety incident, and only in schools that have consented to share video in response to an incident.

Balbo also said he's been working with municipal police chiefs to develop individual emergency response plans for each school in the county, so first responders from different agencies know exactly where to go, where to stage equipment, and how to address other logistical details following a school shooting or similar disaster.

"I've pretty much, this last month, met with every chief in the county to talk to them about their interactions with the schools," Balbo said.

That's actually old hat for Balbo who previously served as the sheriff's director of school safety and security prior to becoming police chief.

Though Balbo still participates in quarterly meetings of Lake County's safe schools committee that brings together law enforcement, school safety directors, school superintendents and administrators to discuss school safety issues, as well as processes and procedures for protecting students.

Balbo's vacant former position and its $77,460 annual salary is being split to establish the two school safety analyst positions, each paying $38,730 a year, for which county council approval is expected Tuesday.

"This is an excellent idea. I like it a lot," said Councilman Randy Niemeyer, R-Cedar Lake.

Council Vice President Christine Cid, D-East Chicago, agreed: "Sounds great," she said.

Balbo said depending on how well real-time monitoring of Lake County schools goes, the system potentially could be expanded in the future to cover other Lake County locations like convenience stores, gas stations, shopping malls and similar venues subject to threats.

Porter County has operated an active event warning system, including emergency access by the sheriff's department to in-school cameras, since 2015.

In 2019, an inadvertent test of Jasper County's active event warning system, due to a fifth-grade student setting off a false alarm, saw two law enforcement officers arrive at the school within three minutes, and more than 100 shortly thereafter, including a police helicopter from Lake County.

State lawmakers were so impressed with the response they enacted House Enrolled Act 1225 (2019) permitting county sheriffs and local school corporations to request grants from the Indiana Secured School Fund to set up active event warning systems modeled on the Porter County system.