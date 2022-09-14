Lake County sheriff releases additional details on Friday shooting on Cline Avenue

HAMMOND — The Lake County Sheriff’s Department released additional details Wednesday on the shooting of a man who was killed Friday while driving up Cline Avenue.

An officer was dispatched just before 11 p.m. to northbound Cline Avenue between the 165th Avenue and 15th Avenue exits after hearing reports of a traffic accident. Upon arrival, the officer discovered a Silver Ford Fusion off the roadway resting against a wooded embankment, police said.

The officer observed the car had several bullet holes. The male in the front seat was unresponsive.

Police said the subject has been identified as a 27-year-old male from the Indianapolis area. The subject was previously said to be a 25-year-old male.

Hammond paramedics and firefighters arrived and removed the man from the vehicle. He was taken to St. Catherine’s Hospital in East Chicago where he was pronounced dead.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Lake County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau at 219-744-3346.