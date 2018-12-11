A Lake County SWAT Team's armored vehicle had to be towed Tuesday after it broke down at the scene of a standoff with a man inside his Highland home with multiple weapons.
"At least we got there and it didn't break down until after the incident was safe and over. This is what we have been dealing with all year," Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez said while talking of his efforts to win the approval of the Lake County Board of Commissioners to buy a new personnel carrier.
"It is an armored rescue vehicle, something we use to get close without one of our officers getting shot. We can use it as a shield to evacuate civilians. It has been a great asset, but it's time for a new one," he said.
However, commissioners sound hesitant to commit taxpayers to its $365,000 price tag.
"It was presented to us as being the only one we can get," Commissioner Jerry Tippy, R-Schererville, said Tuesday. "I just asked if he had considered alternatives. There has been no response to that yet. I'm looking for a way for them to convince me to say yes."
Commissioner Mike Repay, D-Hammond, said, "We are running into the same thing we have run into with the last couple of sheriffs, a lack of recognition the commissioners have the right and duty of deliberation on the matter."
The Lake County Sheriff's Department has a fleet of more than 200 interceptor squad cars, vans, minivans and pickup trucks, three helicopters, and four sheriff's marine vessels for use on Lake Michigan, in addition to several armored vehicles, all purchased at a cost of more than $7 million over the years, according to county records.
Martinez said sheriff's police have had armored vehicles operations to confront seven barricaded gunmen incidents and 204 other high-risk operations since 2016.
The sheriff said their county has had to pay for numerous repairs to the coolant, transmission and electrical system of the 1979 personnel carrier built over a Dodge chassis that went out Tuesday with the sheriff's SWAT Team.
They assisted Highland police, who were called to deal with a man reportedly out in his front yard in the 3200 block of Garfield Avenue in Highland swinging a sword at Christmas decorations. Police said his family told them he had mental health issues and firearms in the house. He surrendered. No one was injured.
"We have looked at whether it is worth investing more (repair) money and that is why we are looking for a new generation of an armored rescue vehicle," Martinez said. "I can get other bids, but it is not going to meet the requirements we need in a urban situation and an off-road rural situation."
The sheriff said the Lake County Council approved money to buy a carrier, but Repay and Tippy said the funds must come from fees charged the county's casino customer, not always a reliable source of revenue.
The sheriff said he hopes commissioners take up the matter at their next meeting Wednesday, but Repay and Tippy said they are likely to postpone it at least until next month.