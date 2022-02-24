 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story urgent

Lake County sheriff to announce arrests of dozens in undercover sting operation

  • 0

CROWN POINT — Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. plans to announce today the results of a four-month investigation into illegal "straw purchases" of firearms. 

A total of 56 people from Indiana and Illinois were arrested, detained or interviewed during Operation Scarecrow, and dozens of firearms and illegal drugs were seized, officials said.

Martinez plans to release more details of the operation at an afternoon news conference. He'll be joined by Cmdr. Jim Stahl, who leads the department's Special Operations Division, and Lake County Prosecutor Bernard Carter.

Check back at nwi.com throughout the day for updates to this story.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

They grow up so fast! This baby orangutan is so adorable

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts