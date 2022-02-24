Lake County sheriff to announce arrests of dozens in undercover sting operation

CROWN POINT — Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. plans to announce today the results of a four-month investigation into illegal "straw purchases" of firearms.

A total of 56 people from Indiana and Illinois were arrested, detained or interviewed during Operation Scarecrow, and dozens of firearms and illegal drugs were seized, officials said.

Martinez plans to release more details of the operation at an afternoon news conference. He'll be joined by Cmdr. Jim Stahl, who leads the department's Special Operations Division, and Lake County Prosecutor Bernard Carter.

