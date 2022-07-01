Lake County sheriff wins legal battle to fund jail contracts

HAMMOND — Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. has come out victorious in his legal battle with the county commissioners to establish his authority to enter into contracts for services at the county jail.

Thursday's ruling by Lake Superior Judge Stephen Scheele specifically clears the way for Martinez to proceed with a disputed agreement for Correctional Health Indiana Inc. (CHI) to continue providing medical care to inmates at the Lake County Jail.

"The Board of Commissioners and Auditor are directed to process and approve and pay or satisfy purchase orders and/or invoices submitted by the Sheriff attendant to the Second CHI 2022 Contract," the judge ruled.

Martinez said in response, "It is evident from reading the order that Judge Scheele had a very good understanding of the factual and legal issues involved in this matter and agreed with our position that the Sheriff of Lake County has full legal authority to enter into contracts to provide medical and other care for inmates in the Lake County Jail."

Attorney Andrew Miroff, representing Martinez, argued a month ago that a state law directing the sheriff to "take care" of jail inmates in his custody gives Martinez express authority to do whatever is required to fulfill that duty.

Scheele agreed.

"The Lake County Sheriff, and not the Lake County Board of Commissioners, has the authority to enter into contracts to take care of the Lake County Jail and the prisoners there," the judge said.

Miroff also claimed the money needed to pay the CHI contact was authorized last year by both the Lake County Council and the county commissioners in the annual county budget, giving the sheriff the means to reach an appropriate agreement without having to obtain additional approval from the commissioners.

"Somebody must act, and the duty to act is on the sheriff," Miroff said.

Commissioners attorney Mike Limrick countered that if the General Assembly wanted the sheriff to have independent contracting authority it would have used more explicit language than the "take care" clause.

Limrick also pointed out a budget line item is not a requirement for that money to be spent. He said the contracting process is intended to get county taxpayers the best possible goods or services for their money, and allowing a sheriff to sign contracts with no public review or oversight is an open invitation for corruption.

In addition, Limrick claimed the sheriff so far only has attempted to exercise his supposed contracting authority in connection with the CHI contract, while all other sheriff's contracts relating to the jail have followed the standard approval process through the county commissioners.

"I find it difficult to believe if the sheriff didn't think he had to do something that he would do it anyway," Limrick said. "The sheriff did not want to be told no (in connection with CHI). That's what broke the system."

Records show the commissioners in December declined to approve the sheriff's proposed contract with CHI for 2022 inmate medical services at a cost of $6.1 million, a 5% increase compared to 2021, and 20% more than 2020.

According to court records, Martinez signed the 2022 contract with CHI anyway. But Lake County Auditor John Petalas declined to pay CHI under the sheriff’s contract because it wasn’t approved by the commissioners.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Bob Kasarda Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident. Follow Bob Kasarda Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today