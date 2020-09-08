Lake County Sheriff's officers respond to distressed children home alone, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — Charges are pending after four Lake County Sheriff’s Department officers arrived at a Crown Point home and found three unattended young children, police said.

Police responded to the Crown Point home Sept. 2 after someone called 911 and hung-up, said Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez. Lake County Sheriff’s Officer Christopher Akey responded and Officer Ryan Fay, who was off-duty, also came to help because he was in the area.

Fay was the first to arrive and heard a child in the home crying and screaming, “Mommy, where are you?” Martinez said. Speaking to the child through the door, Fay asked the child to let him inside.

Fay comforted the distressed 6-year-old and her 2-year-old sister and was able to get them to calm down. As Fay checked the rest of the home, the 6-year-old told him about a 6-month-old infant asleep in a bedroom at the back of the home.

Akey, along with Officer Kyle Kranz and Officer Grant Traxler, worked to identify the children’s guardians and found documents in the home that identified the mother and potentially also the father, Martinez said. Meanwhile, Fay held and soothed the 6-month-old baby, who began to cry and scream.