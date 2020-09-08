 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lake County Sheriff's officers respond to distressed children home alone, police say
alert top story urgent

Lake County Sheriff's officers respond to distressed children home alone, police say

{{featured_button_text}}
STOCK Police - Lake County Sheriff

STOCK Police - Lake County Sheriff

 John J. Watkins, The Times

CROWN POINT — Charges are pending after four Lake County Sheriff’s Department officers arrived at a Crown Point home and found three unattended young children, police said.

Police responded to the Crown Point home Sept. 2 after someone called 911 and hung-up, said Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez. Lake County Sheriff’s Officer Christopher Akey responded and Officer Ryan Fay, who was off-duty, also came to help because he was in the area.

Fay was the first to arrive and heard a child in the home crying and screaming, “Mommy, where are you?” Martinez said. Speaking to the child through the door, Fay asked the child to let him inside.

Fay comforted the distressed 6-year-old and her 2-year-old sister and was able to get them to calm down. As Fay checked the rest of the home, the 6-year-old told him about a 6-month-old infant asleep in a bedroom at the back of the home.

Akey, along with Officer Kyle Kranz and Officer Grant Traxler, worked to identify the children’s guardians and found documents in the home that identified the mother and potentially also the father, Martinez said. Meanwhile, Fay held and soothed the 6-month-old baby, who began to cry and scream.

The officers were able to give dispatch information to call the mother and the man they believed to be the father. As the officers waited for the woman to arrive home, Traxler changed the infant’s diaper while Kranz sat with the other two children to find their favorite TV show.

The mother returned home and the situation is being investigated by detectives at the Lake County Special Victims Unit. Martinez said charges are pending as of Tuesday. The sheriff said he plans to issue an official commendation for the officers who responded.

“The level of care and concern these officers showed demonstrates their desire to help improve the lives of the public they serve,” Martinez said. “They stepped in where help was needed and did what they could to ensure the wellbeing of the children in this case. I applaud them for a job well done.”

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

2
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Coming Saturday: Riding Shotgun with Crown Point’s Daniel Lee

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts