Lake County sheriff's police meeting with FBI experts for special event threat initiative

CROWN POINT — The Lake County Sheriff's Department will be meeting with FBI experts in domestic terrorism in the wake of the shooting at the Highland Park parade in Illinois.

"In light of current events in our region and across the country, and with so many upcoming events like parades, festivals and concerts, I feel it’s important that I share the following information from the Lake County Sheriff’s Department as we continue to take a proactive approach to public safety," Martinez said.

Local authorities will be collaborating on the Special Events Emergency Action Plan, which includes tactical elements used to neutralize an active shooter and minimize danger to the public.

In addition to FBI experts, the Lake County Sheriff's Department will be working with agencies across the county to create and build a critical incident response plan. Martinez said the plan will be routinely activated during special events in which authorities have determined there is a potential threat, based on a threat assessment.

Martinez said an upcoming meeting will finalize the emergency plan, which involves additional security and surveillance for large-scale events like concerts and festivals.

Individuals who see unusual items, situations or suspicious activity should immediately report it to police, he said. The Department of Homeland Security has a list of how to recognize signs of terrorism-related activity in their "See Something, Say Something" campaign, including: implied threats, surveillance, entering a restricted area, cyberattacks, probing security and more.

"We have seen the aftermath of unspeakable tragedy in communities close to home," Martinez said. "Nevertheless, we should not allow these acts of violence to adversely affect our quality of life. As we attend public events like parades and festivals, let’s be observant of our surroundings and take precautions when necessary."