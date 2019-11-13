GARY — A judge on Tuesday granted the Lake County Treasurer's Office 60 days to learn more about a newly created firm that suddenly came into the picture to fund a property owner's way out of bankruptcy and, in a quid pro quo, receive land for a Gary redevelopment project.
Andrew L. Young, a Wadsworth, Illinois businessman, has been in and out of bankruptcy for years, filing most recently in 2017, records show.
He has been combating for years what he calls unfair property assessments in Gary and throughout Lake County. Through numerous bankruptcy filings, the county and Young have differed over how many millions his properties are worth.
Young's bankruptcies have effectively kept his 1,400 properties in his possession by barring Lake County government from auctioning off his long list of tax-delinquent parcels.
Young has said his plan with Region Growth Capital, LLC will allow him to pay down owed debts to creditors, while spurring construction and development of a logistics park in the city of Gary's Black Oak section.
Young's long-standing feud with county government played out in Judge James Ahler's federal bankruptcy courtroom Tuesday as attorneys on both sides of the aisle questioned if the opposing party had ulterior motives.
"There's no controversy here other than that they despise this plan and they want to undermine it to liquidate my client's portfolio," Young's attorney, Gordon Gouveia II, said.
Lake County requested in September to convert Young's bankruptcy case From Chapter 11 to Chapter 7, a less favorable route for Young because his assets would be liquidated, rather than through a deal negotiated with creditors, records show.
"We were hired because (the county) wants to get paid," Doug Adelsperger, attorney for the treasurer's office, said of he and his colleague. He said the case has dragged on for two years now.
Gouveia said he questions why the county is so opposed to their new plan that would leave "more than enough" money to pay down some of Young's creditors. It's the first step of many to getting his bankruptcy resolved, he said.
The plan
Region Growth Capital has offered to provide Young $150,000 in legal assistance to climb him out of bankruptcy, and, if successful, a membership stake and the potential to receive up to $2 million to pay back his creditors, including the county, according to court records.
Young would contribute 110 acres to Region Growth Capital in exchange. Any financial assistance would have to be approved by the courts.
If Young fails to work towards a resolution in a timely manner, the firm has an “irrevocable option” to buy a specific 92 parcels in an undeveloped area in the city that includes the 50-acre Lake Sandy Jo Landfill.
The 92 properties would be sold at 70 cents per gross square feet or more, generating about $840,000, which is comparably “favorable” to the assessed value of $327,300, Young’s attorney, Gouveia has argued.
The sale price would be enough to pay all of the property taxes owed on the 92 parcels and net a recovery of at least $500,000 for the benefit of other creditors, Gouveia has argued.
The financial arrangement with Young does not preclude an eventual conversion to Chapter 7 for the rest of the parcels.
Company 'didn't exist'
Adelsperger explained on Tuesday how the legal team scrambled to learn more about the company shortly after Young's attorney first filed intentions Oct. 16 to work out a reorganization plan with the firm.
"We tried to search (business records) in Indiana, Illinois and Delaware ... and come to find out (Region Growth Capital) didn't exist," Adelsperger said.
Indiana business records show Region Capital Growth was created Oct. 28 — 12 days after Young's attorney referenced the company in court filings.
At the outcome of Tuesday's hearing, the treasurer's attorneys received another 60 days to request documents and take depositions from key stakeholders, including Young and the people behind Region Growth Capital.
According to project site records, the firm in question was hatched this year as an offshoot of MaiaCo, a Chicago-based land acquisition company hired by the city of Gary in 2016. Some of the original shareholders of MaiaCo created the LLC with the intent to acquire key parcels from Young for a redevelopment project in Gary.
Some of the shareholders that once backed MaiaCo and are now backing Region Growth Capital. Court documents show MaiaCo has not attempted to shield their connections, and a representative insists MaiaCo would not financially benefit from the deal with Young.
"We've been completely transparent. We put it all on the table," Gouveia argued.
Still, Adelsperger labeled them as a "mysterious lender" during Tuesday's court hearing.
A hearing on the county's motion to convert to Chapter 11 is set for 1 a.m. Dec. 3; A hearing to address Young's proposed reorganization plan with the firm is set for 9:30 a.m. Jan. 30.