Lake County to pay ex-cop's family to dismiss workplace suit

HAMMOND — The family of a former Lake County police detective and county officials have settled claims he was wrongfully fired eight years ago.

Lake County commissioners have agreed to pay $180,000 to relatives of Jon O. Breitweiser to dismiss their civil suit seeking unspecified monetary damages.

Breitweiser, who passed away Jan. 10, had claimed his job as a law enforcement officer in the sheriff’s department drove him to abuse alcohol and eventually batter a woman, leading to his criminal conviction.

County attorneys argued in 2019 that Breitweiser’s suit was without merit on grounds it was legally defective and that he failed to control emotional disabilities that rendered him unfit to be a police officer.

Lake County Assistant Attorney John Dull said the two sides agreed to resolve their differences with the cash settlement.

Court papers stated that Breitweiser joined the county police force in 2004 and rose from patrol officer to detective.

He claimed the department’s job training forced him to act aggressively against members of the public and “create situations that would cause individuals to be charged with crimes in order to reach desired (arrest) quotas for the department.”

He said he began to suffer mental exhaustion from the demands of his job. He further claimed former Sheriff John Buncich created a hostile work environment by punishing county police officers he disliked with demotions and undesirable job assignments.

Buncich was sheriff between 1994 and 2002 and again from 2011 until his removal from office in 2017 for bribery in 2016. He is serving at a federal prison in Springfield, Missouri.

Breitweiser claimed the stress of the job gave him depression and anxiety that drove him to abuse alcohol.

He was suspended from duty, underwent psychological testing and was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder and bipolar disorder through the department employee assistance program.

Breitweiser said that the department failed to put him in a less stressful job position when he returned to work and that Buncich ridiculed him to “suck it up and act like a man.”

Breitweiser, who resigned from the department in 2014, was later charged with assaulting a woman in Highland.

He pleaded guilty in 2017 to battering the woman under a plea deal in which the other charges were dropped, and he was sentenced to two years in the Lake County Community Corrections program.