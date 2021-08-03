Lake County woman passed out in vehicle faces drug charges, Portage police say

PORTAGE — A 37-year-old Cedar Lake woman faces numerous drug charges after being found passed out in a vehicle and then fighting with a woman who checked to make sure she was alright, police said.

Heather Burkhardt faces three counts of possession of a legend drug, possession of a hypodermic needle and possession of a narcotic drug, all felonies, and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, Portage police said.

Burkhardt was discovered around 9 a.m. Saturday passed out with a man in a vehicle in the parking lot of the Woodland Village mobile home park, 5757 U.S. 20, police said.

A woman who works at nearby business told police she checked to make sure the pair were alright. Burkhardt woke up and attempted to get the man out of the driver's seat, but the passerby stopped her from driving away in her condition, police said.

When Burkhardt attempted to walk away, the passerby stopped her until police arrived, which resulted in a scuffle, according to the incident report.