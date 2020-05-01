Lake Criminal Court 2 to start broadcasting live; double murder defendant on today's docket

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

CROWN POINT — Proceedings in Lake Superior Court Criminal Division Room 2 will be broadcast live on YouTube starting Friday, Judge Michael Pagano said.

The Indiana Supreme Court last week authorized live streaming of court proceedings as the coronavirus shutdown continues. Supreme Court rules prohibit recording or rebroadcast of the live stream.

Pagano, who was recently appointed to fill in for Judge Clarence Murray after Murray stepped away for health reasons, said he plans to livestream court proceedings five days a week.

Among the defendants on Pagano's Friday docket was Darren Taylor, 40, who is charged with murdering Temia Haywood, 35, and her 13-year-old son Lavell Edmond on March 23, 2019, at Haywood's home in the 6800 block of East Third Avenue in Gary.

Taylor is currently on house arrest at his parent's Hammond home while awaiting trial, because the state missed a deadline to keep him in custody.

His trial is currently set for May 4, but the Indiana Supreme Court ordered last week that no jury trials should be held before June 1.

The live stream can be viewed at www.youtube.com/watch?v=8TvScJw8VtI.