Lake View Beach

Lake View beach in Beverly Shores.

 JOHN LUKE | The Times

BEVERLY SHORES — The Lake View parking area and beach access has been temporarily closed due to hazardous conditions caused by erosion, the Indiana Dunes National Park announced Thursday.

The closed area is to the west of the concrete pad at the lakefront site, according to an aerial photo posted by the park.

"This closure is necessary for the maintenance of public health and safety," the park said in an alert on its website.

The closure is to remain in effect through May 1 or until further notice.

The announcement comes in the wake of last month's discovery that rising Lake Michigan waters had broken through a sand dune immediately west of the pavilion at the Lakefront Park and Riverwalk in Portage.

Despite concerns raised by the city and destruction of beach access, the pavilion remains open and safe for use, according to the park.

Access also remains open on the upland trail, riverwalk and breakwater.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.