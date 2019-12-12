BEVERLY SHORES — The Lake View parking area and beach access has been temporarily closed due to hazardous conditions caused by erosion, the Indiana Dunes National Park announced Thursday.
The closed area is to the west of the concrete pad at the lakefront site, according to an aerial photo posted by the park.
"This closure is necessary for the maintenance of public health and safety," the park said in an alert on its
website.
The closure is to remain in effect through May 1 or until further notice.
The announcement comes in the wake of
last month's discovery that rising Lake Michigan waters had broken through a sand dune immediately west of the pavilion at the Lakefront Park and Riverwalk in Portage.
Despite concerns raised by the city and destruction of beach access, the pavilion remains open and safe for use, according to the park.
Access also remains open on the upland trail, riverwalk and breakwater.
Come back to nwi.co m for more details as they become available.
First Day Hike at Indiana Dunes State Park
Erik Roe, right, of Highland, snaps a selfie with other visitors on the steps on Mount Tom Tuesday during the First Day Hike hosted by the Indiana DNR at the Indiana Dunes State Park in Chesterton.
Kale Wilk, The Times
First Day Hike at Indiana Dunes State Park
Indiana DNR interpretive naturalist Marie Laudeman prepares to lead visitors Tuesday during the First Day Hike hosted by the Indiana DNR at the Indiana Dunes State Park in Chesterton.
Kale Wilk, The Times
First Day Hike at Indiana Dunes State Park
Visitors descend Mount Jackson Tuesday during the First Day Hike hosted by the Indiana DNR at the Indiana Dunes State Park in Chesterton.
Kale Wilk, The Times
First Day Hike at Indiana Dunes State Park
Visitors hike up Mount Holden Tuesday during the First Day Hike hosted by the Indiana DNR at the Indiana Dunes State Park in Chesterton.
Kale Wilk, The Times
First Day Hike at Indiana Dunes State Park
Indiana DNR interpretive naturalist Marie Laudeman, right, leads visitors Tuesday during the First Day Hike hosted by the Indiana DNR at the Indiana Dunes State Park in Chesterton.
Kale Wilk, The Times
First Day Hike at Indiana Dunes State Park
Visitors return to the Indiana Dunes Nature Center following the 3-dune challenge Tuesday during the First Day Hike hosted by the Indiana DNR at the Indiana Dunes State Park in Chesterton.
Kale Wilk, The Times
First Day Hike at Indiana Dunes State Park
Jackie, left, and Jamie Taves, of Hobart, walk with their dog, Milo, on a trail Tuesday during the First Day Hike hosted by the Indiana DNR at the Indiana Dunes State Park in Chesterton.
Kale Wilk, The Times
First Day Hike at Indiana Dunes State Park
Visitors assemble outside the Indiana Dunes State Park Nature Center Tuesday for the First Day Hike hosted by the Indiana DNR in Chesterton.
Kale Wilk, The Times
First Day Hike at Indiana Dunes State Park
Visitors help display a banner Tuesday during the First Day Hike hosted by the Indiana DNR at the Indiana Dunes State Park in Chesterton.
Kale Wilk, The Times
First Day Hike at Indiana Dunes State Park
Kristen Neria, left, and Connie Karras, both of Munster, snap a selfie together Tuesday during the First Day Hike hosted by the Indiana DNR at the Indiana Dunes State Park in Chesterton.
Kale Wilk, The Times
First Day Hike at Indiana Dunes State Park
Visitors hike up Mount Tom Tuesday during the First Day Hike hosted by the Indiana DNR at the Indiana Dunes State Park in Chesterton.
Kale Wilk, The Times
First Day Hike at Indiana Dunes State Park
Visitors return to the Indiana Dunes Nature Center following the 3-dune challenge Tuesday during the First Day Hike hosted by the Indiana DNR at the Indiana Dunes State Park in Chesterton.
Kale Wilk, The Times
First Day Hike at Indiana Dunes State Park
Indiana DNR interpretive naturalist Marie Laudeman prepares to lead visitors Tuesday during the First Day Hike hosted by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources at Indiana Dunes State Park in Chesterton.
Kale Wilk, The Times
First Day Hike at Indiana Dunes State Park
Visitors take in the view at the top of Mount Holden Tuesday during the First Day Hike hosted by the Indiana DNR at the Indiana Dunes State Park in Chesterton.
Kale Wilk, The Times
First Day Hike at Indiana Dunes State Park
Visitors descend Mount Tom Tuesday during the First Day Hike hosted by the Indiana DNR at the Indiana Dunes State Park in Chesterton.
Kale Wilk, The Times
First Day Hike at Indiana Dunes State Park
Visitors led by Indiana DNR interpretive naturalist Marie Laudeman trek up the steps on Mount Tom Tuesday during the First Day Hike at the Indiana Dunes State Park in Chesterton.
Kale Wilk, The Times
First Day Hike at Indiana Dunes State Park
Patrick Daugherty, 10, of Kouts, dashes up the steps on Mount Tom Tuesday during the First Day Hike hosted by the Indiana DNR at the Indiana Dunes State Park in Chesterton.
Kale Wilk, The Times
First Day Hike at Indiana Dunes State Park
Indiana DNR interpretive naturalist Marie Laudeman, right, snaps a photo of visitors Tuesday during the First Day Hike hosted by the Indiana DNR at the Indiana Dunes State Park in Chesterton.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: First Day Hike at Indiana Dunes State Park
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: First Day Hike at Indiana Dunes State Park
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: First Day Hike at Indiana Dunes State Park
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: First Day Hike at Indiana Dunes State Park
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: First Day Hike at Indiana Dunes State Park
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: First Day Hike at Indiana Dunes State Park
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: First Day Hike at Indiana Dunes State Park
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: First Day Hike at Indiana Dunes State Park
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: First Day Hike at Indiana Dunes State Park
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: First Day Hike at Indiana Dunes State Park
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: First Day Hike at Indiana Dunes State Park
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: First Day Hike at Indiana Dunes State Park
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: First Day Hike at Indiana Dunes State Park
Kale Wilk, The Times
Gallery: First Day Hike at Indiana Dunes State Park
Kale Wilk, The Times
