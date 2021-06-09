Lake officials to pay former employees over harassment claims

HAMMOND — Lake County officials have agreed to settle a political discrimination suit by six former employees of Hobart Township Assessor Randall J. Guernsey.

The Lake County Board of Commissioners will likely pay $195,000, according to County Attorney Matthew Fech, to satisfy employees claiming they lost their jobs for supporting the wrong politician.

Attorneys for the employees, Guernsey and commissioners reached their settlement earlier this week in a meeting with U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Andrew P. Rodovich.

Guernsey and an attorney for the employees couldn’t be reached Wednesday for comment.

The suit revolves around Guernsey’s campaign for reelection as township assessor in the 2018 Democratic primary.

Allen Price, who worked as a clerk in the township assessor’s office, ran against Guernsey that spring and lost to Guernsey by 201 votes.

Lloyd Mullen, a Crown Point attorney representing Guernsey's former employees, stated in a 2018 legal notice that Guernsey practiced an outlawed tradition of patronage politics where officeholders punished disloyal employees.