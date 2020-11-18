Lake prosecutor pulls plug on deal with scandal-ridden investor accused of stealing rent

CROWN POINT — Lake County prosecutors were headed to court Friday with a deal that would have allowed a tax-delinquent real estate investor escape a felony on his record, but later withdrew the proposal Wednesday after The Times inquired into the matter.
Thomas Wisniewski, 57, subject to an ongoing county tax sale investigation as a result of a 2019 Times probe, has a pending 2011 felony theft case against him for allegedly collecting $34,560 in rent payments on property he didn’t own.
John and Megan Cain, partner attorneys at the Merrillville-based Craig & Craig law firm, said their client, Michael Benghiat, of California, is struggling to collect payment from Wisniewski in a connected civil case.
In March 2013, a $52,833 judgment, with 8% annual interest, was entered against Wisniewski for allegedly stealing rent money owed to Benghiat.
Lake County prosecutors were going to offer a pre-trial diversion for Wisniewski in a felony theft case. It would have allowed him to avoid jail time and walk away without a felony record or a restitution order to pay Benghiat, his attorneys said.
They were given only a few days notice, the Cains said.
In response to questions from The Times, Bradley Carter, spokesman for the prosecutor's office, said Wednesday the office has now withdrawn that offer.
A criminal conviction will increase the likelihood of Wisniewski paying restitution to Benghiat — a debt that would follow him even if he were to file for bankruptcy, Megan and John Cain said.
Wisniewski's attorney, Nicholas Catsadimas, on Wednesday said his client maintains his innocence. He said he was disappointed in the prosecutor's decision, and declined further comment.
Wisniewski's history
Earlier this year, the Indiana Attorney General's Office filed a civil lawsuit against Wisniewski for alleged deceptive real estate practices and operating without a license.
The Indiana Real Estate Commission simultaneously filed a cease-and-desist order against Wisniewski’s firm — Connect The Dots — that demanded the firm stop practicing in real estate without a license.
Wisniewski has also reported to be under investigation by the FBI for his alleged tax sale activities through Broadway Logistics Complex, LLC.
Lake County auditor attorney Randy Wyllie also has a pending case against Wisniewski, which seeks to force his Broadway firm to forfeit 500-plus properties it successfully bid on last year due to alleged fraud.
Wisniewski's alleged tax sale misconduct in 2019 was the main driving force behind county officials revamping its annual auction rules this year, aimed at deterring fraudulent bidding and bidding by tax delinquents.
"There are a lot of tax sale buyers who are legitimate buyers, and of course we want to see more properties back on the tax rolls. But Mr. Wisniewski and others abuse that process," Megan Cain said Wednesday. "For the prosecutor to suggest a pre-trial diversion, wiping his record clean, that's opening the door for this type of abuse."
'Magnitude of this'
Megan Cain said: "(Tax sale fraud) is rampant, and the auditor's office is trying hard to put a lid on it. Wyllie has spent taxpayer dollars trying to show this behavior, and the prosecutor isn’t maybe understanding the magnitude of this."
Benghiat first filed a police report against Wisniewski on June 21, 2011, saying he discovered Wisniewski allegedly was collecting rent from tenants totaling $34,560 at two East Chicago properties Benghiat owned at the time.
Wisniewski allegedly told tenants he was collecting rent on behalf of Benghiat, though Benghiat “never gave Thomas permission” to do so, according to the police report.
Records show Benghiat obtained the deeds after purchasing on tax sale in 2010. The previous owners were Joel G. Markovich and Sandra T. Markovich.
Joel Markovich is a former Lake County Council president known for clocking prison time in connection with the infamous "Sidewalk Six" scandal that capped Mayor Robert Pastrick's 33-year mayoral rule.
County land records do not indicate why Wisniewski chose these particular addresses to allegedly start stealing rent money.
Benghiat said he has yet to see a dime from Wisniewski for the civil judgment against him.
