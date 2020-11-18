Lake prosecutor pulls plug on deal with scandal-ridden investor accused of stealing rent

"There are a lot of tax sale buyers who are legitimate buyers, and of course we want to see more properties back on the tax rolls. But Mr. Wisniewski and others abuse that process," Megan Cain said Wednesday. "For the prosecutor to suggest a pre-trial diversion, wiping his record clean, that's opening the door for this type of abuse."

'Magnitude of this'

Megan Cain said: "(Tax sale fraud) is rampant, and the auditor's office is trying hard to put a lid on it. Wyllie has spent taxpayer dollars trying to show this behavior, and the prosecutor isn’t maybe understanding the magnitude of this."

Benghiat first filed a police report against Wisniewski on June 21, 2011, saying he discovered Wisniewski allegedly was collecting rent from tenants totaling $34,560 at two East Chicago properties Benghiat owned at the time.

Wisniewski allegedly told tenants he was collecting rent on behalf of Benghiat, though Benghiat “never gave Thomas permission” to do so, according to the police report.

Records show Benghiat obtained the deeds after purchasing on tax sale in 2010. The previous owners were Joel G. Markovich and Sandra T. Markovich.