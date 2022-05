Lake prosecutors get OK from Indiana appeals court to try 1984 rape case

The Indiana Court of Appeals is giving Lake County prosecutors the green light to bring to trial a Gary man charged with four felonies in 2019 in connection with a rape he allegedly committed in 1984 in Hobart.

In a 3-0 decision, the state appellate court rejected the argument of Joel Williams Jr. that prosecutors waited too long before bringing him to trial, as well as his claim the 35-year delay prejudices his case because some witnesses are dead or otherwise unavailable.

Senior Appeals Judge John Baker, writing for the court, initially observed there is no statute of limitations on the four class A felonies with which Williams is charged: two counts of rape and two counts of criminal deviate conduct.

Nevertheless, Baker said Williams may be entitled to relief if he can show the delay in bringing him to trial caused him to suffer actual and substantial prejudice, and the state delayed the case to gain a tactical advantage or for some other impermissible reason.

Baker said the court determined Williams failed to show how the unavailability of the deceased witnesses would have helped his defense — and the court is not permitted to speculate on the matter.

Moreover, Baker said Williams has not demonstrated that his "unavailable" witnesses are truly unavailable since he's made no effort to locate, contact or question those individuals.

"Accordingly, we conclude that Williams has not demonstrated that he will suffer actual and substantial prejudice to his right to a fair trial as a result of the delay in charging him," Baker said.

Williams, 55, still can ask the Indiana Supreme Court to consider reviewing the appellate decision.

Otherwise, his trial in Lake County that was put on hold in 2021 while Williams pursued his appeal is expected to go forward.

According to court records, Williams and two other men on March 20, 1984, allegedly forced their way into a house in the 3900 block of Mississippi Street in Hobart and compelled a woman and other occupants of the home to submit to intercourse and perform fellatio.

Gary police arrested Williams two months later for other rapes and robberies in the Steel City and alerted Hobart police that the Gary assaults were similar to the crime committed in Hobart, records state.

According to court records, witnesses of the Hobart crime saw Williams in a five-man police lineup. They said Williams looked and sounded similar to one of the suspects. No charges were filed at the time.

Williams was sentenced in April 1985 to 15 years in prison for robbery in Lake County and in September 1985 to 10 years and 20 years in two additional Lake County robbery cases, Indiana Department of Correction records show.

He was released from prison Nov. 2, 2017.

According to court records, Lake County prosecutors lacked probable cause to charge Williams in the Hobart sex assault until 2018, when a retrospective DNA analysis of old rape kits allegedly matched Williams' DNA to evidence collected following the rape.

