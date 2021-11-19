 Skip to main content
Lake recorder’s office is sprouting Angel trees again
Lake County Democrats sworn in

Holding her two-year-old son Philly, Lake County Recorder Gina Pimentel addresses the swearing in ceremony Wednesday at the Lake County Government Center.

 John J. Watkins, The Times

CROWN POINT — Lake County Recorder Gina Pimentel is looking for triple the angels to help her annual Christmas gift giving.

This episode of the "Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops" series takes viewers behind the armored vehicles and shields to see what it's like to be a part of the Lake County Sheriff's SWAT team.

Pimentel and her staff of deputy recorders have set up three Angel trees in her office at the Lake County Government Center, at 2293 N. Main St. in Crown Point.

“We had such success last year, but there are even more people in need this season,” Pimentel said.

Visitors to her office gave enough gifts to fill three cars last year for residents of the St. Jude House Domestic Violence Shelter in Crown Point.

She said this year she wants to help not only St. Jude residents, but also those of My Brother's Keeper, a Gary homeless shelter, and the St. Joseph Carmelite Home, an emergency shelter in East Chicago for children from newborns to age 18 years.

The trees are adorned with paper ornaments that list the needs of a particular family this season.

She said the three donation lists can be also be found on her Facebook page: facebook.com/ginapimentelforlakecountyrecorder.

Donations may include: Amazon, Target, Walmart, Kohl’s and Walgreen gift cards valued between $10 and $50, trash bags, paper towels, toilet paper, clothing, dolls, action figures and cleaning supplies, bottled water and fruit snacks.

“I encourage those to come and take as many ornaments as possible and bring back the items to the recorder’s office, and put them under the tree by noon Dec. 17," she said.

