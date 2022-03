Lake sheriff again seeking big bucks for big boat

It's about to be Groundhog Day all over again at the Lake County Government Center with the sheriff seeking approval to purchase a new boat for service on Lake Michigan and the county commissioners once again turning him down.

The Lake County Council sits in between those two entities. The council signaled Thursday it's likely to use its authority, either Tuesday or next month, to appropriate $777,557 for the 38-foot long by 12-foot wide full cabin patrol boat requested by the sheriff.

That's $7,497 more than the council approved last year for the sheriff's boat request. Vincent Balbo, chief of the sheriff's police, said that boat, a Metal Shark Defiant with a top speed of 60 mph, now costs $818,000.

As a result, Balbo said Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. has found a different boat, manufactured by SAFE Boats, that can similarly meet the sheriff's patrol and rescue needs on Lake Michigan at a price comparable to the spending the county council approved last year.

But he said the money needs to be allocated for the new boat immediately because it will take at least eight months for the boat to be manufactured.

"We're identifying this as a critical need in the area of public safety," Balbo said.

Balbo explained to the council the sheriff's current heavy-duty boat on Lake Michigan is 28 years old and beyond its useful life span.

Though he said that boat, along with a second, swifter sheriff's watercraft, still will go into the lake in coming days to preserve and protect lives and property this spring, summer and fall along the 20 miles of Lake County's shoreline, as well as in Porter County when needed.

Records show the sheriff's office never has had a problem getting the seven-member county council to endorse its requests to fund the purchase of various equipment, including boats, all-terrain vehicles, jet skis, high-powered vehicles and space to store it all in.

However, the three-member board of commissioners, which exclusively exercises purchasing authority on behalf of the county, repeatedly has declined to spend all the money appropriated by the council on behalf of the sheriff.

The commissioners have said they have a duty to ensure taxpayer dollars are spent wisely and they aren't going to be buying a boat until they're convinced it's an appropriate use of the county's limited funds.

"The sheriff has yet to demonstrate to the board of commissioners that the purchase of this boat is in the best interest of the taxpayers of Lake County," said Commissioner Mike Repay, D-Hammond.

The kerfuffle has sparked an ongoing lawsuit between the council and the commissioners for control of county purchasing, as well as a suit filed by the sheriff against the commissioners in January seeking independent purchasing authority.

