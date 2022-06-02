Lake sheriff, commissioners clash in court over contracting authority

HAMMOND — A Lake County judge is expected to decide by July 1 whether Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. is entitled to ink contracts for county jail services with no oversight by the Lake County Board of Commissioners.

Lake Superior Judge Stephen Scheele heard arguments on the question for more than an hour Wednesday, centered on a disputed agreement for Correctional Health Indiana Inc. (CHI) to continue providing medical care to inmates at the Lake County Jail.

Attorney Andrew Miroff, representing Martinez, argued a state law directing the sheriff to "take care" of jail inmates in his custody gives Martinez express authority to do whatever is required to fulfill that duty.

"In order to carry out this function, the sheriff has the authority to enter into contracts," Miroff said.

Miroff also claimed the money needed to pay the CHI contact was authorized last year by both the Lake County Council and the county commissioners in the annual county budget, giving the sheriff the means to reach an appropriate agreement without having to obtain additional approval from the commissioners.

"Somebody must act, and the duty to act is on the sheriff," Miroff said.

Meanwhile, commissioners attorney Mike Limrick argued that if the General Assembly wanted the sheriff to have independent contracting authority it would have used more explicit language than the "take care" clause.

For example, Limrick noted Indiana law says the commissioners are exclusively entitled to "negotiate contacts for the county" and exercise all other executive and administrative powers and duties "except to the extent that these powers and duties are expressly assigned to other elected officers."

"Here there is no express right for the sheriff to contract and the Legislature has told us you can't imply one," Limrick said. "The contracting power has been expressly assigned to the commissioners, and only to the commissioners."

Limrick also pointed out a budget line item is not a requirement for that money to be spent. He said the contracting process is intended to get county taxpayers the best possible goods or services for their money, and allowing a sheriff to sign contracts with no public review or oversight is an open invitation for corruption.

In addition, Limrick claimed the sheriff so far only has attempted to exercise his supposed contracting authority in connection with the CHI contract, while all other sheriff's contracts relating to the jail have followed the standard approval process through the county commissioners.

"I find it difficult to believe if the sheriff didn't think he had to do something that he would do it anyway," Limrick said. "The sheriff did not want to be told no (in connection with CHI). That's what broke the system."

Records show the commissioners in December declined to approve the sheriff's proposed contract with CHI for 2022 inmate medical services at a cost of $6.1 million, a 5% increase compared to 2021, and 20% more than 2020.

According to court records, Martinez signed the 2022 contract with CHI anyway. But Lake County Auditor John Petalas declined to pay CHI under the sheriff’s contract because it wasn’t approved by the commissioners.

CHI subsequently agreed to continue providing inmate health care services at the jail through at least Aug. 1 at the 2021 rate later approved on a month-by-month basis by the commissioners.

The commissioners have told the sheriff an ongoing jail medical contract will not be approved until Martinez permits representatives from the National Commission on Correctional Health Care (NCCHC), a nonprofit organization that evaluates health services available to jail and prison inmates, to visit the Lake County Jail and determine whether the level of medical services is appropriate for the facility.

The commissioners also said CHI's costs have increased exponentially over the past 10 years and an outside entity is needed to assess the services the county is receiving for the amount of money it is spending — roughly a quarter-million dollars every two weeks.

Martinez, however, repeatedly has declined to allow NCCHC to inspect the jail, citing the COVID-19 pandemic.

The sheriff's lawsuit echoes a similar case set for oral argument June 24 at the Indiana Court of Appeals where the Lake County Council is attempting to wrest control of the county's purchasing and data processing departments from the commissioners.

That lawsuit originated in part due to the commissioners declining to approve the purchase of various "law enforcement equipment" requested by the sheriff, including a $770,060 Lake Michigan patrol boat.

Separately, Martinez was indicted in January by a Lake County grand jury on felony resisting law enforcement and misdemeanor reckless driving charges.

Martinez is accused of failing to stop while driving an unmarked, county-owned Jeep TrackHawk at up to 50 mph over the posted speed limit on Taft and Main streets in Crown Point and Merrillville in September as two Crown Point police officers chased him with their lights and sirens activated, records show.

Under a new Indiana law, Martinez's indictment bars him from carrying a handgun in public, either on- or off-duty, beginning July 1.

