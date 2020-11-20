Lake sheriff pushes back on county commissioners for delaying equipment purchases

Martinez insisted postponing the acquisitions will have consequences for county police and residents in emergency and investigatory situations.

"These delays in purchasing mean our ability to conduct underwater search and rescue missions is put on hold until we can acquire a 20-foot boat that is smaller and easier to maneuver than the large vessel currently based at the East Chicago marina," Martinez said.

"This new vessel would not need to be stored at a marina, it could be readily deployed on a trailer for water related emergencies on ponds, lakes and streams within minutes, is designed specifically for the type of search and rescue or operations we see in Lake County, would drastically increase our ability to save/rescue victims throughout Lake County, and aid law enforcement in the retrieval of evidence."

Martinez also said he was disturbed the commissioners "are so cavalier" about delaying the purchase of body temperature scanning kiosks during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"These kiosks would allow security to quickly take the temperature of every person entering the county complex to screen for COVID-19 and thereby increase the safety for county employees and members of the public who enter the building," he said.