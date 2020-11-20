Lake sheriff pushes back on county commissioners for delaying equipment purchases

CROWN POINT — Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. is asserting his equipment purchase requests, some of which were postponed Wednesday by the county commissioners, are essential for maintaining public safety in Lake County.
"As the official elected to lead and operate the sheriff's department, it is my job to acquire the resources, training and equipment the men and women in our department need to do their jobs safely and effectively," Martinez said.
"I adhere to the purchasing laws by getting quotes and seeking requests for proposals or bids when required, all of which was done for the department purchases that were unilaterally deferred by the commissioners in a blatant attempt to micromanage the operations of the sheriff's department."
The three commissioners, who serve as Lake County's executive branch, unanimously agreed to defer action on the sheriff's plans to spend $36,000 on a new police vehicle, $16,875 for vehicle antennas, a $50,000 boat package, a $21,000 vehicle lift, $23,560 for body temperature scanners, and $16,775 for a two-person all-terrain vehicle.
Commissioner Mike Repay, D-Hammond, said the commissioners are legally entitled — and have a duty to Lake County residents — to ensure taxpayer dollars are being spent wisely and properly.
"I was elected by the people, and I feel like the sheriff has an obligation to prove to me that he needs to have all these ATVs and boats in order to conduct his operations," Repay said.
Martinez insisted postponing the acquisitions will have consequences for county police and residents in emergency and investigatory situations.
"These delays in purchasing mean our ability to conduct underwater search and rescue missions is put on hold until we can acquire a 20-foot boat that is smaller and easier to maneuver than the large vessel currently based at the East Chicago marina," Martinez said.
"This new vessel would not need to be stored at a marina, it could be readily deployed on a trailer for water related emergencies on ponds, lakes and streams within minutes, is designed specifically for the type of search and rescue or operations we see in Lake County, would drastically increase our ability to save/rescue victims throughout Lake County, and aid law enforcement in the retrieval of evidence."
Martinez also said he was disturbed the commissioners "are so cavalier" about delaying the purchase of body temperature scanning kiosks during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"These kiosks would allow security to quickly take the temperature of every person entering the county complex to screen for COVID-19 and thereby increase the safety for county employees and members of the public who enter the building," he said.
"The decision to defer action on these purchases clearly hinders the operations of the Lake County Sheriff's Department and will directly affect the safety of the general public and our police officers."
The seven-member Lake County Council, which serves as the legislative branch and appropriates county tax dollars, this month filed a lawsuit that ultimately seeks to take control of county purchasing and data processing from the commissioners, partially in response to the commissioners' ongoing reluctance to automatically approve sheriff's department purchases funded by the council.
Councilman Christian Jorgensen, R-St. John, who is leading that effort, said the commissioners simply do not have the authority to withhold a department head's request for equipment after the money for the equipment has been appropriated.
"There is not a law enforcement department out there that should have to answer to three politicians with no law enforcement experience as to what equipment is needed to protect the people," Jorgensen said.
He said the commissioners should be listening to Lake County residents who have been helped or saved by the sheriff's department, instead of, in effect, defunding the police by withholding their equipment.
"The commissioners are putting people at risk and breaking the law. Their behavior is utterly irresponsible," Jorgensen said. "If there is an injury or loss of life because of a lack of equipment or resources, it will rest squarely on the commissioners."