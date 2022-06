Lake sheriff seeking federal grant to fund long-sought boat purchase

CROWN POINT — Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. received permission from the county council Tuesday to ask the federal government to pay a large share of the $777,557.48 cost of purchasing a new Lake Michigan patrol and rescue boat.

But there's still little chance the Lake County Board of Commissioners actually is going to purchase the boat for the sheriff.

In a 7-0 vote, the council authorized the sheriff to apply for funds from the competitive 2022 Port Security Grant Program operated by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

The federal grant will pay 75% of the cost of equipment that enhances protection of "soft targets" and crowded places, such as commercial ports, shoreline industrial facilities, waterfront recreational areas, marinas and similar water-adjacent sites.

To that end, the sheriff is seeking to purchase a 38-foot long by 12-foot wide SAFE 3812 full-cabin vessel he expects will enable officers to rapidly respond to threats, incidents and disasters along the Lake Michigan shoreline.

"We're going to make this a mission," said Vincent Balbo, chief of the sheriff's police. "The acute need for a public safety purchase of a boat is still a priority for the sheriff's department."

Balbo previously explained to the council that one of sheriff's two Lake Michigan patrol and rescue boats is 28 years old and beyond its useful life span, spurring the county spending panel to authorize the use of county taxpayer funds for the full cost of new sheriff's boat.

If the sheriff wins a U.S. port safety grant, Lake County taxpayers only would be obligated to pay $194,389.37 for the boat, while the federal government would pick up the remaining $583,168.11.

"Now we have an opportunity to save money to do the same purchase if we get this grant," said Council President Ted Bilski, D-Hobart.

The grant awards are expected to be announced by Oct. 1.

However, regardless of whether the federal money comes through, Commissioner Mike Repay, D-Hammond, remains skeptical a new sheriff's boat on Lake Michigan is in the best interest of the county and its taxpayers.

The three-member board of commissioners, which exclusively exercises purchasing authority on behalf of the county, for years has repeatedly declined to spend all the money appropriated by the council on behalf of the sheriff.

In this case, Repay said beyond the initial purchase price of the boat, there's also the ongoing, and increasing, cost of personnel, fuel, insurance and other operating expenses to consider.

"There's a very small number of people who could stand to be protected by such an investment, and if I'm making a $1 million investment then I want it to be useful to as many people in Lake County as possible," Repay said.

"In addition, all the other agencies that are in Lake Michigan to do similar work are not begging for the sheriff's department to have a boat. They would welcome it, I suppose. But I'm not even sure that's true."

The commissioners' reluctance to purchase all the equipment requested by the sheriff has sparked a lawsuit between the council and the commissioners for control of county purchasing. That case is set for oral argument June 24 at the Indiana Court of Appeals.

The sheriff separately filed suit against the commissioners in January seeking independent purchasing authority in connection with purchases related to the Lake County Jail. A decision in that case pending at the Lake Superior Court is expected by July 1.

Balbo said once the county finally agrees to purchase the boat it will take eight to 12 months for the watercraft to be constructed and outfitted for service on Lake Michigan.

Martinez's four-year term as sheriff expires at the end of the year. The Democrat currently is running unopposed for a second full term but could automatically lose his office sooner if he's convicted on the felony charge of resisting law enforcement and misdemeanor reckless driving for which he was indicted in January by a Lake County grand jury.

He is accused of failing to stop while driving an unmarked, county-owned Jeep TrackHawk at up to 50 mph over the posted speed limit on Taft and Main streets in Crown Point and Merrillville in September as two Crown Point police officers chased him with their lights and sirens activated, records show.

Martinez has pleaded not guilty to the charges. His trial tentatively is scheduled for August, but it could be delayed while Martinez asks the Indiana Court of Appeals to consider tossing his criminal indictment.

