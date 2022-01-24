Lake sheriff sues commissioners seeking independent contracting authority

They told representatives for the sheriff that a new jail medical contract will not be signed until Martinez permits representatives from the National Commission on Correctional Health Care (NCCHC), a nonprofit organization that evaluates health services available to jail and prison inmates, to visit the Lake County Jail and determine whether the level of medical services is appropriate for the facility.

The commissioners said CHI's costs have increased exponentially over the past 10 years and an outside entity is needed to assess the services the county is receiving for the amount of money it is spending — roughly a quarter-million dollars every two weeks.

According to his lawsuit, Martinez signed the contract anyway, and records show CHI has continued providing inmate health care services at the jail uninterrupted.

However, Lake County Auditor John Petalas has declined to pay CHI under the sheriff’s contract because it wasn’t approved by the commissioners.

In fact, the commissioners last week only agreed to pay CHI on a month-to-month basis at its 2021 contract rates while noting Martinez has not said why he won’t allow NCCHC to visit the jail.