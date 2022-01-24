Lake sheriff sues commissioners seeking independent contracting authority

CROWN POINT — Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. filed a lawsuit Monday against the Lake County Board of Commissioners seeking court approval to ink contracts relating to the county jail without having to obtain consent from the commissioners.
Under Indiana law, the commissioners are exclusively entitled to “negotiate contacts for the county” and exercise all other executive and administrative powers and duties, “except to the extent that these powers and duties are expressly assigned to other elected officers.”
The sheriff does not claim in his lawsuit the General Assembly has assigned him independent contracting powers.
But he alleges his statutory duty to “take care of the county jail and the prisoners there,” along with a 2008 Court of Appeals ruling relating to a jail inmate telephone contract in Marion County, constitute de facto authority for Martinez to enter into all jail-related contracts on his own.
At issue is the contract to provide medical care to the approximately 656 individuals locked up in the Lake County Jail.
Last month, the commissioners declined to approve the sheriff's proposed contract with Correctional Health Indiana Inc. (CHI) for 2022 inmate medical services at a cost of $6.1 million, a 5% increase compared to 2021, and 20% more than 2020.
They told representatives for the sheriff that a new jail medical contract will not be signed until Martinez permits representatives from the National Commission on Correctional Health Care (NCCHC), a nonprofit organization that evaluates health services available to jail and prison inmates, to visit the Lake County Jail and determine whether the level of medical services is appropriate for the facility.
The commissioners said CHI's costs have increased exponentially over the past 10 years and an outside entity is needed to assess the services the county is receiving for the amount of money it is spending — roughly a quarter-million dollars every two weeks.
According to his lawsuit, Martinez signed the contract anyway, and records show CHI has continued providing inmate health care services at the jail uninterrupted.
However, Lake County Auditor John Petalas has declined to pay CHI under the sheriff’s contract because it wasn’t approved by the commissioners.
In fact, the commissioners last week only agreed to pay CHI on a month-to-month basis at its 2021 contract rates while noting Martinez has not said why he won’t allow NCCHC to visit the jail.
Martinez says in his lawsuit the monthly underpayment of $24,186 to CHI puts jail inmates at risk of having no medical care because CHI is entitled to immediately terminate the contact, which also would cause the sheriff to breach a separate contract with federal authorities requiring the sheriff to ensure medical care is available to the 48 federal detainees at the jail.
To prevent those outcomes, Martinez is seeking court approval for his signature on the CHI contract, a directive the county auditor pay the contract, and future authorization for the sheriff to spend any funds in his office budget, particularly for jail purposes, without needing approval from the commissioners.
"The Board of Commissioners does not have the authority to prohibit the sheriff from entering into contracts, and expending funds in his budget to do so, to care for the inmates in the Jail — especially where those funds have already been approved by the Lake County Council,” Martinez said.
Commissioner Mike Repay, D-Hammond, said in response to the lawsuit that Martinez “continues to waste money — this time through needless litigation.”
“It seems the administration of this department is over his head. We look forward to an outcome that reinforces our attempts to protect the taxpayers of Lake County from his recklessness,” Repay said.
The sheriff’s lawsuit echoes a similar case pending at the Indiana Court of Appeals where the Lake County Council is attempting to wrest control of the county’s purchasing and data processing departments from the commissioners.
That lawsuit originated in part due to the commissioners declining to approve the purchase of various “law enforcement equipment” requested by the sheriff, including a $770,060 Lake Michigan patrol boat.
Separately, Martinez was indicted earlier this month by a Lake County grand jury on felony resisting law enforcement and misdemeanor reckless driving charges.