Lake sheriff to take over long-distance extraditions following prisoner escape from contractor

CROWN POINT — Lake County no longer plans to contract with private transportation companies to bring wanted fugitives back to Indiana after a murder suspect escaped from a contractor's custody last year in Gary, spurring a Region-wide manhunt lasting more than two weeks.

The Lake County Council agreed Tuesday to task the sheriff's department with picking up and returning all individuals held elsewhere who are scheduled to appear in court or serve jail time in Lake County.

Previously, sheriff's officers only picked up individuals being held within 250 miles of Crown Point to minimize overtime costs, since an officer generally can drive that distance and back in an eight-hour shift.

Wanted fugitives located more than 250 miles away typically would be returned to Lake County by contractors selected by the courts.

Data presented to the council show private transportation contractors have increased their charges significantly over the past year because of extra expenses associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

For example, Wisconsin-based REDI Transports charged Lake County $3,150 to return Leon Taylor from Texas. The county council since has asked the company to return that money due to Taylor's escape, along with some $27,000 spent to recapture him.