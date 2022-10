Lake Station home burned down due to explosion inside, fire chief says

Lake Station fire explosion Debris from an explosion sits where a house once stood Friday on the corner of East 27th Avenue and New York Street in Lake Station.

LAKE STATION — Smoke permeated the air surrounding a house that burned down Friday due to an explosion inside, Lake Station Fire Chief Chuck Fazekas said.

The Lake County 911 dispatch received a call around 1:10 p.m. for reports of a fire caused by a possible explosion, Fazekas said. Firefighters were dispatched to the corner of East 27th Avenue and New York Street within four minutes of the call.

The fire took 35 to 40 minutes to put out, Fazekas said. Because of the collapse, there was additional fire in between the collapsed floors, which required firefighters to use additional hydrants around the block.

The owner of the house was out of town when the explosion happened, Fazekas said.

About 15 minutes into the call, firefighters received reports of a male who was a block away from the house with third-degree burns on 60% to 70% of his body. An ambulance found the man and airlifted him to the University of Chicago Medical Center, according to Fazekas. The man's condition is unknown at this time.

Law enforcement said they are unsure where the man was when the explosion occurred or what he was doing. They assume he was inside when the explosion happened because of his severe burns.

NIPSCO crews were on scene to examine whether the damage was caused by a gas or electric issue. Hobart Fire Department, New Chicago Volunteer Fire Department, Merrillville Fire Department, Lake Ridge Volunteer Fire Department, Union Township Fire Department, Griffith Volunteer Emergency Service Team and South Haven Fire Department were on scene to assist.

Lake Station Police Department is handling an investigation into the cause of the fire.