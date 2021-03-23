 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lake Station investigators seek person of interest in local theft, police say
urgent

Lake Station investigators seek person of interest in local theft, police say

{{featured_button_text}}
sus ace hardware

On Tuesday the Lake Station Police Department released image of a man on surveillance video at Ace Hardware in the 3400 block of Central Avenue.

 Provided

LAKE STATION — Following an alleged theft at a hardware store, local authorities are seeking the identity of a person of interest.

On Tuesday the Lake Station Police Department released image of a man on surveillance video at Ace Hardware in the 3400 block of Central Avenue. The man is a person of interest in a recent, possible theft at the business, police said.

Lake Station officers are seeking the identity of the man in the ongoing theft investigation and are requesting the public's help.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lake Station Detective Dan Perryman at 219-850-1354 or email dperryman@lakestation-in.gov.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Biden swoops in to save the birds

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts