Lake Station investigators seek person of interest in local theft, police say

LAKE STATION — Following an alleged theft at a hardware store, local authorities are seeking the identity of a person of interest.
On Tuesday the Lake Station Police Department released image of a man on surveillance video at Ace Hardware in the 3400 block of Central Avenue. The man is a person of interest in a recent, possible theft at the business, police said.
Lake Station officers are seeking the identity of the man in the ongoing theft investigation and are requesting the public's help.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Lake Station Detective Dan Perryman at 219-850-1354 or email dperryman@lakestation-in.gov.