PORTAGE — A Lake Station man is facing several drunken driving charges along with felony neglect of a dependent after allegedly driving drunk in his car with his two young children.
Just before 10 a.m. Sunday, police saw David Alan Sharp Jr., 37, driving at an alleged high rate of speed eastbound on U.S. 6. Sharp turned into a retail parking lot and stopped near the rear of a store.
When Sharp allegedly told police he was being "stupid" for driving at a high rate of speed, the officer detected the odor of alcohol on his breath. Police reported his speech was also slow and slurred.
Police spotted two juveniles in the back seat of the car. Sharp registered a 0.148 blood alcohol level during a field breath test and 0.14 blood alcohol level during a chemical test at the Portage police station, nearly twice the legal limit of 0.08.
Sharp was arrested and transported to Porter County Jail. The children were released to a relative.
Joyce has been a reporter for nearly 40 years, including 23 years with The Times. She's a native of Merrillville, but has lived in Portage for 39 years. She covers municipal and school government in Porter County.
Get email notifications on Joyce Russell daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
Whenever Joyce Russell posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.