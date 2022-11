Lake Station man barricades himself inside house during domestic dispute, police say

LAKE STATION — A man barricaded himself inside his residence during a domestic dispute Thursday, according to Lake Station police.

Police were dispatched at 11:21 p.m. to the area of 28th Avenue and Vermillion Street for a report of a domestic disturbance with shots fired. While on the scene, officers determined a man was barricaded in the residence, Lake Station police said. The Northwest Regional Swat Team was called to assist with the incident. The man was barricaded in the residence for approximately 90 minutes, according to police.

The man was taken into custody without incident, according to Lake Station police. He was being held at the Lake County Jail.

Police have not released the name of the man and it was unclear if charges have been filed.