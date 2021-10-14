Lake Station police seek man, woman with arrest warrants

LAKE STATION — In a search for a man and woman with warrants, Lake Station police have asked the public's help.

On Thursday the Lake Station police department released photos of Louis J. Shinkle and Brittany Ann Marie Gagliardi.

Shinkle, 56, has a warrant for his arrest for a felony charge of possession of paraphernalia, police said.

He is described as being a white male with blond hair and blue eyes and weighs 175 pounds.

Shinkle is known to frequent Lake Station, New Chicago, Hobart, Gary, and Griffith. At this time, it is believed to be staying with friends at their residences or in hotels in Lake and Porter County. He has no known employer or vehicles.

Gagliardi, 33, has a warrant for possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia, police said.

She is described as a white woman with brown hair and blue eyes. She weighs 125 pounds and is about 5 feet, 4 inches tall.

Gagliardi is known to frequent Lake Station, Hobart and the northern Porter County area. Brittany is believed to be staying with friends at their homes or in hotels in Lake and Porter County. She does not have any known employers or vehicles.