Lake Station police seek person of interest in theft at Chase Bank

LAKE STATION — Police are asking for the public's help to identify a person of interest in connection with money being stolen from someone's account at the local Chase Bank.

A person had a "large sum" of money withdrawn from their account at the bank, 3115 Central Ave., despite not living in the area, Lake Station Police Capt. of Investigations Dave Johnson said.

Police believe the theft occurred in the second half of October, Johnson said.

Photos released by the Lake Station Police Department show the person of interest is a black woman with short, dark hair. She wears glasses and uses a cane, the photos show.

"Lake Station Police would like to speak to this person regarding the fraud that occurred," the department posted on Facebook.

Anyone who is able to identify the person is urged to contact Lake Station Police Detective Steve Peek at 219-850-1346 or speek@lakestation-in.gov.

