Lake Station shooting sends 1 to hospital; police searching for suspect

LAKE STATION — Police are searching for a suspect following a shooting that injured one in a Lake Station neighborhood, authorities said.

The gunshot victim is still hospitalized in Chicago and his current condition is unknown, said Lake Station Assistant Chief Brian Williams.

At 7:28 p.m. Tuesday officers responded to the 4200 block of Oaktree Drive in Lake Station. Police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound and he was taken to St. Mary Medical Center but was later taken to a Chicago hospital.

Police said it appears to have been an isolated incident. The shooting remains under investigation and anyone with information should contact Lake Station Cpl. Mark Adkins at 219-962-1186 or email madkins@lakestation-in.gov.

