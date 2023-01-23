Lake Station woman charged with impaired driving that killed daughter

CROWN POINT — The Lake County prosecutor’s office is charging a Lake Station woman with nine felony and two misdemeanor counts related to alleged impaired driving resulting in a crash that killed her infant daughter.

Charges of child neglect and intoxicated driving are pending in Lake Criminal Court against 43-year-old Erica L. Rash. The charges are result of an investigation by Lake County Police Officer Brian Dzialakiewicz arising from a traffic accident in the early morning hours of Dec. 25, 2021, that killed 1-year-old Skylar Lloyd.

Police said Rash was driving a 2005 BMW north on Cline Avenue shortly after midnight when she attempted to exit the state highway at Gary Avenue.

Police said Rash missed the exit ramp, careened off the pavement, through a guardrail and sand-filled traffic barrels and rolled down an earthen embankment, coming to rest upside down at the bottom.

Police said the child was ejected from the car and found lying halfway up the embankment.

The force of the crash severely damaged the car, breaking most of its windows and causing its passenger seat air bags to deploy.

Lake Criminal Court papers state a mechanic later examined the car and found no evidence of a mechanical failure causing the driver to lose control.

Police said they found a child safety seat inside, but it doesn’t appear to have been secured to the back seat and its restraint straps which would hold the child in the seat weren’t secured either.

The child died at the accident scene from multiple blunt force trauma injuries.

Police said they smelled marijuana on Rash, who was able to crawl out of the vehicle.

The prosecutor alleges a blood sample taken from Rash detected a trace of alcohol that was within the legal limit under Indiana law as well as Tetrahydrocannabinoids (THC), the principal psychoactive constituent of cannabis.

While cannabis has been legalized in many other states, it remains a controlled substance in Indiana.

Police said Rash, who was treated for head and arm injuries at St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago, said she remembered trying to exit Cline Avenue, on her way to a family Christmas celebration, but didn’t remember the accident.

Medical records indicated Rash told the hospital staff she may have fallen asleep and admitted to drinking wine. She denied having smoked marijuana that night.

Rash hadn’t yet been arrested early Monday. No hearing dates have been set in the case.