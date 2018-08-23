A Lake Station woman was sentenced this week to two years in prison for her role in her boss' prostitution business housed at three spas in Northwest Indiana, in which her boss allegedly imported women from Asia and elsewhere to involuntarily perform sex acts for customers.
Crystal Wireman, 33, was sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court. She is accused of helping Rita Law, 59, of Chicago, and Edward C. Olszewski, 71, of Hobart, in the prostitution business.
The case began in 2013 when Gary police raided Duneland Spa, 3549 Broadway, in the city’s Glen Park section, where they arrested an Asian masseuse who told investigators through a translator that her employers were holding her passport. The other locations included Duneland Spa in Lake Station and Fun Fun Feet in Hobart.
The federal government accused Law of recruiting foreign women to work at her three spas on promises they would receive citizenship, marriage and employment.
Wireman allegedly charged a foreign woman $40 for a short ride to pick up her luggage – which included her passport - from Fun Fun Feet, knowing that Law and Olszewski had already removed all of her belongings. The victim then had no choice but to continue working for Law, court records show.
Wireman claimed in federal court that she was merely the spa “cleaning lady” who knew nothing about the prostitution services Law was offering at her spa locations. However, prosecutors call Wireman a habitual liar who repeatedly lied under oath about her involvement in Law’s prostitution business, calling her behavior “abhorrent.”
Numerous witnesses at trial also identified Wireman, recounting her work as a masseuse at Law’s spas engaging in sex acts with two men for money.
Law and Wireman were convicted by jury in February 2017 for their roles in the case.
In connection with his 2015 guilty plea, Olszewski acknowledged that in June 2013, he drove from Hobart to O’Hare Airport in Chicago accompanied by Law to pick up women to work in spas operated by Law, court records stated. Olszewski admitted he knew the women he was picking up would be expected or required to engage in prostitution involving spa customers in exchange for money.
Law is scheduled for sentencing Sept. 12. Olszewski’s sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 13.