Lakes of the Four Seasons avoids further prosecution over security workers

CROWN POINT — The Lakes of the Four Seasons Property Owners Association could avoid further criminal prosecution after a judge accepted a pretrial diversion agreement Wednesday.
If the gated community complies with the terms of the agreement for 12 months, Lake County prosecutors agreed to dismiss the case.
The agreement caps an investigation that first came to light in November 2018, when Indiana State Police raided the security building at the main entrance to the subdivision near Winfield.
At the time, a source told The Times search warrants were being served as part of an investigation into allegations that Four Seasons security workers weren't reporting drunken driving and other traffic offenses to local authorities.
Lake County prosecutors charged the property owners association and two of its security workers in December with impersonation of a police officer, a level 6 felony. Prosecutors dropped charges against the two security workers in July "in the interest of justice," records show.
Defense attorney Steven Mullins, who represented the association and both security workers, told Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez that Lakes of the Four Seasons is now in compliance with state law regarding security guard licensing.
Mullins said the community was established in the 1970s, and there have been times when security workers were deputized and had legitimate police powers. Other times, they did not, he said.
Vasquez asked, "So, they thought they had more authority than they did?"
Mullins said, "True."
The community worked with state officials to clear up the licensing, then met with the sheriffs of Lake and Porter counties to reach an agreement, Mullins said.
"Lakes of the Four Seasons understands and acknowledges that their security guards do not have police powers nor arrest powers," the pretrial diversion agreement states.
The community promised to educate its security guards about the limitations of their powers.
"State law will be enforced by the appropriate police entities," the agreement says. "Lakes of the Four Seasons will continue to educate and inform their residents to call 911 so that the appropriate police agency can respond in cases of emergency."
The community will be permitted to enforce its covenants, if they are not in opposition to state law.