Lakes of the Four Seasons avoids further prosecution over security workers

CROWN POINT — The Lakes of the Four Seasons Property Owners Association could avoid further criminal prosecution after a judge accepted a pretrial diversion agreement Wednesday.

If the gated community complies with the terms of the agreement for 12 months, Lake County prosecutors agreed to dismiss the case.

The agreement caps an investigation that first came to light in November 2018, when Indiana State Police raided the security building at the main entrance to the subdivision near Winfield.

At the time, a source told The Times search warrants were being served as part of an investigation into allegations that Four Seasons security workers weren't reporting drunken driving and other traffic offenses to local authorities.

Lake County prosecutors charged the property owners association and two of its security workers in December with impersonation of a police officer, a level 6 felony. Prosecutors dropped charges against the two security workers in July "in the interest of justice," records show.

Defense attorney Steven Mullins, who represented the association and both security workers, told Lake Criminal Court Judge Salvador Vasquez that Lakes of the Four Seasons is now in compliance with state law regarding security guard licensing.