Lakes of the Four Seasons man charged with attempted murder after highway shooting

CROWN POINT — A 28-year-old Lakes of the Four Seasons man who allegedly fired multiple gunshots into a vehicle he was pursuing on and off the Borman Expressway has been charged with attempted murder in Lake Criminal Court.

Cory Raul Espinoza was taken into custody Friday, one day after prosecutors allege he chased two vehicles from a gas station near Kennedy Avenue onto and back off of Interstate 80/94 and shot into a man’s car, breaking the windows and causing the driver to duck and avoid the gunfire.

Espinoza made an initial court appearance Monday when a magistrate judge entered not guilty pleas on his behalf to attempted murder, attempted aggravated battery and attempted aggravated battery by means of a deadly weapon.

According to charging documents, the incident began around 3 a.m. Thursday when a woman riding in Espinoza’s car said he “began to act and talk crazy.” The woman then texted two friends to meet her at a gas station and entered one of their vehicles after convincing Espinoza to drop her off.

The alleged victim was driving a third vehicle and said he was attempting to block Espinoza from pursuing the other car when shots were fired. Espinoza continued to fire after passing the victim when all three drivers left the highway at Cline Avenue, police said.