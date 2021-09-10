Lakes of the Four Seasons public safety director resigns, interim leader appointed, officials say

CROWN POINT — A new interim director for the Lakes of the Four Seasons Public Safety Department has been appointed following the resignation of its former leader.

On Thursday, it was announced that Larry Hunt has been named the interim director for the department.

The former director, Craig Philp, served the Lakes of the Four Seasons community for 23 years, a statement from the Lakes of the Four Seasons said.

"I want to thank the community for allowing me to help over the years," Philp wrote. "I wish the department and its members the best of luck in their future endeavors and new path."

The Lakes of the Four Seasons Public Safety Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

Lakes of the Four Seasons is a gated, private community that is home to an estimated 7,300 residents, according to its website. The community's property owners association and two of its security guards were subjects of a criminal investigation that later led to charges being filed.

On Sept. 1, a judge accepted a pretrial diversion agreement that said if the gated community complies with the terms of the agreement for 12 months, Lake County prosecutors agreed to dismiss the case against the property owners association.