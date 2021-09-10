Lakes of the Four Seasons public safety director resigns, interim leader appointed, officials say

CROWN POINT — A new interim director for the Lakes of the Four Seasons Public Safety Department has been appointed following the resignation of its former leader.
On Thursday, it was announced that Larry Hunt has been named the interim director for the department.
The former director, Craig Philp, served the Lakes of the Four Seasons community for 23 years, a statement from the Lakes of the Four Seasons said.
"I want to thank the community for allowing me to help over the years," Philp wrote. "I wish the department and its members the best of luck in their future endeavors and new path."
The Lakes of the Four Seasons Public Safety Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.
Lakes of the Four Seasons is a gated, private community that is home to an estimated 7,300 residents, according to its website. The community's property owners association and two of its security guards were subjects of a criminal investigation that later led to charges being filed.
On Sept. 1, a judge accepted a pretrial diversion agreement that said if the gated community complies with the terms of the agreement for 12 months, Lake County prosecutors agreed to dismiss the case against the property owners association.
In November 2018 Indiana State Police raided the security building at the main entrance to the subdivision near Winfield. During this time, a source told The Times search warrants were being served as part of an investigation into allegations that Four Seasons security workers weren't reporting drunken driving and other traffic offenses to local authorities.
The agreement caps an investigation that first came to light in November 2018, when Indiana State Police raided the security building at the main entrance to the subdivision near Winfield.
Lake County prosecutors charged the property owners association and two of its security workers in December with impersonation of a police officer, a level 6 felony. Prosecutors dropped charges against the two security workers in July "in the interest of justice," court records state.
The community has worked with state officials to clear up the licensing, then met with the sheriffs of Lake and Porter counties to reach an agreement, an attorney who represented the association and both security workers previously said.
"Lakes of the Four Seasons understands and acknowledges that their security guards do not have police powers nor arrest powers," the pretrial diversion agreement states.
As a result, the community promised to educate its security guards about the limitations of their powers. It also ordered the Lakes of the Four Seasons to educate and inform residents to call 911 in the case of an emergency for police response.
Times staff reporter Sarah Reese contributed to this story.