CROWN POINT — Attorney Scott King has filed a notice to appeal with the Indiana Court of Appeals on behalf of William "Bill" Landske, the 84-year-old widower of a state senator sentenced last month for the killing of a prominent Region attorney, records show.
King told The Times this is the first step in the appeals process. He said he filed an appeal on behalf of Landske because his client had "expressed a desire to do so."
Landske, of Cedar Lake, was convicted of murder in August for shooting Tracy Edward Page multiple times in August 2018 after leading Page away from members of both of their families under the guise of having a talk outside Page's Hobart home.
Page was a longtime friend of Landske's wife, the late Sen. Sue Landske, for more than 30 years. Landske killed him over 48 bags of tax paperwork, prosecutors said.
Page resigned from the public defender’s office days before his death and served as a senior judge traveling the state.
Up until the day Landske killed Page, he led a law-abiding life, King previously told The Times. He raised law-abiding children, he owned businesses, and he served his community on the Cedar Lake Town Council for a time.
During trial, King said Landske was grappling with grief from the loss of his wife and realized, when he went to retrieve documents from Page, that Landske was failing in taking up responsibilities she left to him.
King tried to argue during trial Landske had acted in sudden rage, and that it was not a planned shooting, but prosecutors argued Landske had ambushed Page in "cold-blooded murder" over a tax document dispute.