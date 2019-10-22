CROWN POINT — Attorneys for the son of convicted murderer William Landske asked a special judge Monday to dismiss all claims against their client, who is named in a wrongful death lawsuit alleging he failed to prevent his father from killing prominent local attorney T. Edward Page.
Page's husband, Kevin Swanson, filed the lawsuit a day after William Landske, 84, was convicted of murder for shooting Page multiple times after leading Page into Page and Swanson's yard to talk.
Eric Landske; his father, William Landske; and his sisters Cheryl Lynn Boisson and Jacqueline Basilotta each were named as defendants.
Attorney Kenneth J. Allen said Swanson's lawsuit would seek to evoke Indiana's "red flag" law, which "allows law enforcement to seize the guns of someone deemed dangerous to himself or others — even if that person is licensed to carry a weapon."
The lawsuit alleges Boisson and Basilotta saw William Landske conversing with his late wife's ashes the morning of the murder and told them it would all "be over." All three adult three children knew their father had become increasingly irrational, enraged and profane, particularly when discussing Page, who had been preparing Landske's taxes, but hadn't yet finished the task, Allen said.
Attorney James Hough, of Eichhorn and Eichhorn, filed a motion Monday seeking to dismiss all claims against Eric Landske.
Hough wrote the state's red flag laws "do not create a duty to report anything to law enforcement" or "impose any liability of any kind upon someone for failure to make a report."
"These statutes could not have created a duty of care on the part of Eric and are completely irrelevant to the plaintiff's claim," Hough wrote.
The lawsuit seeks damages for a breach of duty that does not exist under Indiana law, the motion states.
"There is no allegation that Eric participated in Mr. Page's killing or had foreknowledge of it," Hough wrote.
Eric Landske was not his father's guardian or custodian, did not own or supply the gun used to kill Page, 64, or have "the right and authority to control William Landske," the motion states.
Testimony and evidence presented at William Landske's criminal trial showed Eric Landske had been seeking to gain power of attorney over William Landske from Boisson. Police were unable to interview Eric Landske regarding Page's homicide because Eric Landske had hired an attorney.
William Landske used a gun that once belonged to his late wife, state Sen. Sue Landske, to kill Page. Sue Landske died at age 77 in 2015 after serving 30 years in the state Senate.
Attorneys for William Landske, Boisson and Basilotta have not yet filed a response to the lawsuit.
Allen said Tuesday Eric Landske's motion to dismiss was expected.
"We do think we've got a meritorious case and the law will ultimately prevail," he said.
Newton Superior Court Judge Daniel J. Molter was appointed as a special judge in the case Oct. 3, after Lake Superior Court Judge Bruce Parent recused himself because of Page's ties to the court and Lake County legal community.