Lane changes, restrictions coming Thursday to I-94 work zone, state says

Lane changes are in store Thursday night through the construction zone along Interstate 94 from the Illinois state line east to Cline Avenue, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation Northwest District.
Westbound traffic will continue to have four lanes of travel during the daytime hours, but with lane shifts, INDOT said.
"The left inside lane will be directed down a counter flow lane, and the second lane from the left will be directed down a chute lane," highway officials said.
The two left lanes will not have access to Cline Avenue, Kennedy Avenue, southbound Indianapolis Boulevard or northbound Calumet Avenue, according to INDOT.
"Motorists going westbound on I-80/94 will need to be in the right two lanes prior to Burr Street to access these exits," the state said.
"Motorists should be prepared for changing traffic patterns on eastbound and westbound I-80/94 through the life of the project, as well as nightly lane closures in both directions," the state said. "All work is weather dependent, and the schedule is subject to change."
"This $31.99 million concrete pavement restoration project is set for completion in May 2023, with major work wrapping up late this year."
Gallery: South Shore Line Double Track groundbreaking
Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter
Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.
Lane changes are in store Thursday night through the construction zone along Interstate 94 from the Illinois state line east to Cline Avenue, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation Northwest District.