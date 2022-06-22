Lane changes, restrictions coming Thursday to I-94 work zone, state says

Lane changes are in store Thursday night through the construction zone along Interstate 94 from the Illinois state line east to Cline Avenue, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation Northwest District.

Westbound traffic will continue to have four lanes of travel during the daytime hours, but with lane shifts, INDOT said.

"The left inside lane will be directed down a counter flow lane, and the second lane from the left will be directed down a chute lane," highway officials said.

The two left lanes will not have access to Cline Avenue, Kennedy Avenue, southbound Indianapolis Boulevard or northbound Calumet Avenue, according to INDOT.

"Motorists going westbound on I-80/94 will need to be in the right two lanes prior to Burr Street to access these exits," the state said.

Construction work will take place round the clock and up to seven days a week during this phase of the project, INDOT said.

"Motorists should be prepared for changing traffic patterns on eastbound and westbound I-80/94 through the life of the project, as well as nightly lane closures in both directions," the state said. "All work is weather dependent, and the schedule is subject to change."

"This $31.99 million concrete pavement restoration project is set for completion in May 2023, with major work wrapping up late this year."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.