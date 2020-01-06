{{featured_button_text}}

A Lansing man has been arrested for allegedly impersonating a law enforcement officer after clocking 90 miles per hour Sunday night on Interstate 80/94 while driving with red and blue emergency lights on his Jeep, authorities say.

Collin J. Hamlin, 21, of Lansing, faces charges of impersonation of a law enforcement officer, a level 6 felony and reckless driving, a class C misdemeanor.

He was cited for having emergency lights on an unauthorized vehicle, unsafe lane movement, and following too closely, according to Indiana State Police.

ISP Trooper Alaa Hamed was patrolling I-80/94 at about 10:20 p.m. near mile marker 6 in Lake County when he noticed a tan Jeep Cherokee driving westbound "at a high rate of speed" with emergency lights activated, according to a news release.

"Hamed was able to catch up to the vehicle and clocked the vehicle traveling at over 90 mph on a posted 55 mph interstate. The vehicle was also observed driving recklessly with the emergency lighting activated, causing other motorists to yield (as required by state statute) for a vehicle operating with emergency lights," Hamed said.

As Hamed followed the vehicle, he was able to run a computer license check of the license plate, which showed that it was not an actual law enforcement vehicle, the release stated.

Hamed passed the Jeep to observe inside the vehicle, the release stated. Not realizing Hamed was in an actual police vehicle — an unmarked Dodge Charger — Hamlin, later identified as the driver of the Jeep, then passed the trooper.

"A traffic stop was initiated and the vehicle abruptly stopped on the left shoulder," the news release stated. "As the trooper approached the vehicle, he observed the driver frantically trying to unplug the flashing lights from the power outlet."

Hamed immediately asked the driver to exit the vehicle and placed him under arrest, the release states.

Further investigation revealed that Hamlin "had always wanted to be a cop since he had been a junior cadet with a police department in Illinois," according to the release.

Hamlin was booked into the Lake County Jail in Crown Point.

