LANSING — Three people who broke into Pelcher's Shooters Supply are possibly connected with a break-in at a Canada Goose store in Chicago, Lansing police said Thursday.

Officers were called around 2:45 a.m. Thursday for a burglary alarm at Pelcher's, 18149 Henry St. The suspects broke in but did not take merchandise.

A similar incident occurred Jan. 25 at a Pelcher's and on Jan. 30 at Canada Goose, 800 N. Michigan Ave., police said.

Lansing police are working with the Chicago Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives to investigate.

Anyone with information on the offenders can contact the Lansing Police Department, 708-895-7150, or submit an anonymous tip at 708-895-7105. Tips may be submitted to the Chicago Police Department here.

