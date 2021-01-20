Lansing tactical unit makes arrest following drug investigation, police say

LANSING — A Lansing man was arrested after police launched an extensive investigation into drug activity reported within the community.
At 5 a.m. Wednesday the Lansing Police Department’s Tactical Unit and Lansing’s Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant at a home in the 3400 block of Monroe Street, according to the Lansing Police Department.
Joe Lawson, 39, of Lansing, was arrested and faces charges of possession of a defaced firearm and possession of packaging materials.
Because Lawson had previous charges for possession of a firearm, it is illegal for him to possess a gun, police said. Lawson was taken to be held at the Markham Courthouse in Markham, Illinois, where he awaits a bond hearing on Thursday.
The arrest was the result of an extensive drug investigation that was propelled by information provided to authorities from Lansing residents.
Anyone with information about illegal drug activity is asked to call Lansing’s tip line at 708-895-7105. Police said callers may remain anonymous.