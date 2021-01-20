Lansing tactical unit makes arrest following drug investigation, police say

LANSING — A Lansing man was arrested after police launched an extensive investigation into drug activity reported within the community.

At 5 a.m. Wednesday the Lansing Police Department’s Tactical Unit and Lansing’s Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant at a home in the 3400 block of Monroe Street, according to the Lansing Police Department.

Joe Lawson, 39, of Lansing, was arrested and faces charges of possession of a defaced firearm and possession of packaging materials.

Because Lawson had previous charges for possession of a firearm, it is illegal for him to possess a gun, police said. Lawson was taken to be held at the Markham Courthouse in Markham, Illinois, where he awaits a bond hearing on Thursday.

The arrest was the result of an extensive drug investigation that was propelled by information provided to authorities from Lansing residents.