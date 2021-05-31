Lansing teen shot dead in Harvey homicide

HARVEY — A Lansing teen was shot to death late Sunday, authorities reported.
Taaj Mahome, 16, died of a gunshot wound to the head he suffered about 8:58 p.m. in the 14000 block of Union Avenue, Cook County medical examiner records show.
The death was ruled a homicide.
Harvey police responded to the shooting some time after the fact, and Mahome was pronounced dead about 11:58 p.m., records show.
Police were not immediately available to answer questions.
This is a developing story. Check nwi.com for updates.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail
Alexis Dwyer
Alexis Robinson
Alfred Parker
Alfredo Herrera
Alvin Irby
Andrew Haywood
Andrew Vegh
Angel Rivera
Angel Tucker
Anthony Acuna
Anthony Brown
Anthony Daniel
Anthony Lee
Anthony Vega
Benjamin Elvira
Berry Hunter IV
Blaise Filas Jr.
Bradley Homan
Brandon Brooks
Bryant Lampkin
Calli Pence
Calvert Stokes
Calvin Mack
Chad Carnahan
Christopher Arona-Rincon
Christopher Arroyo
Christopher Conley
Christopher Edwards Sr.
Christopher Vorice
Cleavon Wren
Colby Tramble
Connie Mueller
Cristina Paredes
Danielle Brown
Danny Allen
Daranta Heath
David Dickinson
David Granger
David Hernandez
David Payne
Deborah Hill
Dennis Richardson
Deon Mixon Jr.
Deparris Pratt
Donald Ingram
Donald Payne III
Donavynn Matthews
Dorian Daily
Dwayne Wright
Dyllon Detmar
Edgar Vigil
Emily Sharp
Eric Carson
Eric Warnecke
Felicia Smith
Gary Towle
Harley Brooks
Isiah Rodriguez
Jacob Krause Jr.
Jacob Schuldes
Jamilla Acoff
Jasmine Cook
Jason Miller Jr.
Jayson Wallace
Jesse Ray Jr.
Jessica Nicholson
John Castellano Jr.
John McLaren
John Williams
Jonathan Alt
Jonathan Johnson
Jordan Miller
Jose Acosta
Joseph Rodish
Joshua Haynes
Joshua Pollard
Juan Zepeda
Julio Vasquez
Kalon Brandon
Kenneth Reed Jr.
Kenneth Swopes
Keonis Mack
Kiera Dewalt
Kury Braun
Kyle McCallister
Langfer Starnes
Lisa Short
Maegan Stribiak
Marcel Porter
Marcel Sulek
Marianne Garcia
Mario Roman
Markese Rhodes
Marvin Jerro
Maurice Berry
Melissa Lewis
Michael Juarez
Myron Pernell
Paris Bradley
Paul Windham III
Ramiro Hernandez Jr.
Richard Jackson Jr.
Robert Mancilla
Ronald Gee
Ryan Szczesniak
Sarah Garza
Sergio Calvillo
Shaquille Thompson
Stanly Sanchez
Stefon Collins
Tammy Spry
Terence Cisero Jr.
Valerie Macon
Vincent Fisher
Warren Webb
William Toney
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.