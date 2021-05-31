 Skip to main content
Lansing teen shot dead in Harvey homicide
Lansing teen shot dead in Harvey homicide

HARVEY — A Lansing teen was shot to death late Sunday, authorities reported.

Taaj Mahome, 16, died of a gunshot wound to the head he suffered about 8:58 p.m. in the 14000 block of Union Avenue, Cook County medical examiner records show.

The death was ruled a homicide.

Harvey police responded to the shooting some time after the fact, and Mahome was pronounced dead about 11:58 p.m., records show.

Police were not immediately available to answer questions.

This is a developing story. Check nwi.com for updates.

