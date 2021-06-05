 Skip to main content
Lansing woman reported missing found safe, police say
Lansing woman reported missing found safe, police say

Olivia Powell, 20, of Lansing was reported missing after she was seen at Citgo Gas Station at 17600 Torrence Avenue. She has since been located and is safe. 

LANSING — A Lansing woman who was reported missing has since been located, police said. 

On Friday morning the Lansing Police Department announced that Olivia Powell, 20, has been found and is safe. Authorities thanked the public for spreading the information and photo of Powell. 

Powell was reported missing after she was seen at Citgo Gas Station at 17600 Torrence Avenue Tuesday night, said Lansing Police Department Lt. Al Phillips. 

Ride along with LaPorte Police Specialist Justin Dyer as he patrols the streets of LaPorte.

Lansing police previously released a description of the woman and her vehicle, asking anyone with knowledge of her whereabouts to contact detectives immediately. 

Phillips said no foul play was suspected and a detective was investigating Powell's disappearance earlier this week.  

