Lansing woman reported missing, police say

HIGHLAND — A woman was reported missing after she was last seen at a Lansing gas station, police said.

Olivia Powell, 20, of Lansing, was reported missing after she was seen at Citgo Gas Station at 17600 Torrence Avenue Tuesday night, said Lansing Police Department Lt. Al Phillips.

Powell is described as a black woman with brown eyes and black hair, police said. She is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs about 178 pounds.

She was last known to be wearing black leggings with yellow stripes and a gray v-neck top with pink writing.

Powell drives a gray or silver Mitsubishi Endeavor 2007 with Indiana plates. The vehicle also has tinted windows and a dent on the front passenger side.

Phillips said no foul play is suspected but the police department is taking the report very seriously and have a detective investigating Powell's disappearance.

Anyone with information on Powell or her whereabouts is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 708-895-7150 and ask to speak with a detective.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.