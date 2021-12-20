LaPorte child molester's reduced sentence request rejected by Indiana appeals court

The Indiana Court of Appeals has ruled a LaPorte man convicted of child molesting and sexual misconduct with a minor is entitled to no reduction in his 36-year prison sentence.

According to court records, Kristopher K. Blouir, 48, pleaded guilty in February to the two felony crimes by admitting he fondled a child when the child was 10 years old, and again when the child was 14.

LaPorte Circuit Judge Thomas Alevizos ordered Blouir to serve 30 years in prison for child molesting. Alevizos suspended Blouir's additional six-year sentence for sexual misconduct with a minor, records show.

Blouir argued in his appeal that his sentence was inappropriate in light of the nature of the offenses and his character.

Specifically, Blouir claimed his sentence should be reduced to something closer to the statutory minimum of 20 years for child molesting because he pleaded guilty, expressed remorse, has little prior criminal history, and he claimed the victim requested leniency.

The appeals court was unpersuaded.