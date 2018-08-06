LAPORTE — LaPorte County Councilman John Sullivan entered a Wanatah neighbor’s home without permission, and has done so at the Wanatah fire station and other homes, too, according to an Indiana State Police report.
Sullivan, a LaPorte firefighter and a former Cass-Clinton Volunteer Fire Department firefighter, was charged Friday in LaPorte Circuit Court with residential entry, a felony.
Sullivan's attorney, Scott Pejic, said Sullivan “is known as someone in a small town you can count on,” and called the charges "flimsy" brought against him.
“During the interview, John reiterated that he believed it was OK for someone to go into another person’s house if they knew them and had a good reason,” the state police report said.
Sullivan told police he entered the neighbor’s home in the 200 block of south Illinois Street in Wanatah on May 14 to see if he could get permission to mow the tall grass on the vacant lot behind the home.
The screen door and the door to the detached garage were open, he said. When he got no answer while knocking on the front and back doors, he stepped in and called out a name, according to the police report. The homeowner wasn't home.
While being interviewed by police, Sullivan asked if he could write an apology letter, and did so with a pen and paper provided by the officer, police said.
About 20 years ago, he said, he was on Ind. 8 and stopped at a farmhouse owned by people he knew and entered the home to report a traffic accident, police said.
Sullivan told police he went inside a home some years ago to warm up and call for help because his car broke down, and when the friend arrived at home he helped Sullivan start his car, the report said.
Sullivan told police last spring he took his car to the Wanatah fire station once a week to wash it. Assistant Fire Chief Todd Martin told LaPorte County police that Sullivan often used the station to fax items while serving as county coroner.
Fire Chief Larry Rust said Sullivan has used the restroom at the fire station in the past. Sullivan also rearranged his old gear, now assigned to a new firefighter, during a visit to the fire station last spring, the report said.
Pejic pledged a “vigorous defense” against what he called “a flimsy allegation of residential entry when anyone who knows John Sullivan knows he’s the classic good Samaritan who would stop by the side of the road if he thought someone was in distress just like he checked on a vacant home next to the Cass Township fire station when he thought something didn’t look right."
Pejic also questioned why LaPorte County Prosecutor John Espar did not recuse himself, as Sheriff John Boyd did.
Sullivan supported Espar's opponent, attorney John Lake, in the May primary.