LaPorte County deputies arrest California woman for methamphetamine

  • Updated
LAPORTE COUNTY — The traffic stop of a California woman led LaPorte County sheriff's police to the discovery of methamphetamine in her vehicle, the sheriff's office said Tuesday.

Around 2 p.m. Monday, a deputy was parked on the Indiana Toll Road and noticed a passenger vehicle traveling east in the passing lane. It merged into the driving lane before realizing that a commercial motor vehicle was occupying the lane, the sheriff's office. The vehicle remained in the driving lane and passed the deputy. 

As the deputy followed the vehicle, the deputy noticed the vehicle make an improper lane change. A traffic stop was initiated. 

A K-9 officer found that Machelle Wooddall, 53, of Stockton, had a white crystal substance in her passenger compartment. She faces a felony charge of methamphetamine possession.

The deputies were conducting a domestic highway drug trafficking enforcement, which the sheriff's office said is designed to stop domestic transport of drugs. 

Wooddall is in the LaPorte County Jail on bond. 

Machelle Wooddall

Machelle Wooddall, 53, of Stockton, California
