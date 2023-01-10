LaPorte County deputies arrest California woman for methamphetamine

LAPORTE COUNTY — The traffic stop of a California woman led LaPorte County sheriff's police to the discovery of methamphetamine in her vehicle, the sheriff's office said Tuesday.
Around 2 p.m. Monday, a deputy was parked on the Indiana Toll Road and noticed a
passenger vehicle traveling east in the passing lane. It merged into the driving lane before realizing that a commercial motor vehicle was occupying the lane, the sheriff's office. The vehicle remained in the driving lane and passed the deputy.
As the deputy followed the vehicle, the deputy noticed the vehicle make an improper lane change. A traffic stop was initiated.
A K-9 officer found that Machelle Wooddall, 53, of Stockton, had a white crystal substance in her passenger compartment. She faces a felony charge of methamphetamine possession.
The deputies were conducting a domestic highway drug trafficking enforcement, which the sheriff's office said is designed to stop domestic transport of drugs.
Wooddall is in the LaPorte County Jail on bond.
Gallery: Recent arrests booked into LaPorte County Jail
Travis Robinson
Arrest Date: Jan. 3, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon; Theft Class: Felonies Age: 42
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Angela Halcomb
Arrest Date: Dec. 31, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Domestic Battery; Battery Against a Public Safety Officer Class: Felonies Age: 42
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Willard Lawson
Arrest Date: Dec. 30, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department; Other Offense Description: Residential Entry; Possession of Methamphetamine Class: Felonies Age: 38
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Quashawn Jenkins
Arrest Date: Jan. 4, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Domestic Battery Class: Felony Age: 22
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Jeremy Koth
Arrest Date: Jan. 2, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Domestic Battery Class: Misdemeanor Age: 46
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Taige Canciglia
Arrest Date: Jan. 3, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 28
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Marlon Gladney
Arrest Date: Jan. 4, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Battery Class: Misdemeanor Age: 29
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Patrick Guess
Arrest Date: Jan. 3, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 41
Residence: South Bend, IN
Matthew Avery
Arrest Date: Dec. 31, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Department Offense Description: OWI Class: Felony Age: 26
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Sarah Williams
Arrest Date: Jan. 3, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Dealing in Methamphetamine Class: Felony Age: 47
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Earl Agnew
Arrest Date: Jan. 1, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Domestic Battery; Strangulation Class: Felonies Age: 39
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Autumn Rogers
Arrest Date: Jan. 2, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 38
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Seth Lindwall
Arrest Date: Jan. 4, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Arson Class: Felony Age: 31
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Jordan Morrissey
Arrest Date: Jan. 1, 2023 Arresting Agency: Indiana State Police Offense Description: OWI Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury Class: Felony Age: 19
Residence: Wyoming, MI
Shelley Haddix
Arrest Date: Jan. 4, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 54
Residence: Walkerton, IN
Joseph Podjorski III
Arrest Date: Dec. 31, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Burglary Class: Felony Age: 18
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Brett Pumroy
Arrest Date: Jan. 3, 2023 Arresting Agency: Other Offense Description: Possession of Methamphetamine Class: Felony Age: 35
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Aaron Harrington
Arrest Date: Jan. 3, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Unlawful Possession of Syringe; Possession of Methamphetamine Class: Felonies Age: 23
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Natalie Stowe
Arrest Date: Jan. 4, 2023 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Possession of a Narcotic Drug Class: Felony Age: 27
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Jimmy Nicely Jr.
Arrest Date: Jan. 1, 2023 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Criminal Recklessness Class: Felony Age: 40
Residence: LaPorte, IN
